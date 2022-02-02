How to Restart a Samsung Galaxy Watch

What to Know From the main watch face: swipe down , then tap power icon > turn off .

How Do I Restart My Samsung Galaxy Watch?

If your Samsung Galaxy Watch is acting up, and you need to restart it, you have two options. You can turn the watch off in the power options, or you can force a reboot using the physical watch buttons. The first method shuts the watch off, so you need to turn the Samsung Galaxy Watch on manually to complete the restarting process. The second method initiates a reboot sequence, so the watch shuts down and then restarts on its own.

Here’s how to restart your Galaxy watch through the menus:



Swipe down from the main watch face. Tap the power icon. Tap Turn off. Wait for the watch to turn off. To turn the watch back on, press and hold the physical home button. Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire Release the home button when the watch display turns on.

How Do You Force Restart a Samsung Galaxy Watch?

If your screen is frozen or the touchscreen controls aren’t working, you can also restart your Galaxy Watch by pushing and holding both of the physical watch buttons. Here’s how it works:



Press and hold the physical home button and back buttons on your watch.

Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire If that doesn’t work, try pushing and holding just the home button. Some Samsung watches, like the Galaxy Watch Active and Active 2, use this method instead. Continue holding the buttons when the power screen appears. Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire If your watch screen is frozen, you may not see this screen appear. In that case, continue holding the buttons until the screen turns black and you see a rebooting message. When the screen goes black, release the home button and back button, and your watch will restart automatically. Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire

What’s the Difference Between Restarting and Resetting a Galaxy Watch?

When you restart a Samsung Galaxy Watch, you essentially turn it off and then turn it back on. The watch remains paired to your phone, and none of your settings or data are lost. Both methods of resetting accomplish this same task, although one method requires to turn the watch back on manually, while the other reboots the watch automatically. Restarting a Samsung Galaxy Watch can fix a lot of issues like sluggish performance, slow response, and a frozen display.

Resetting a Galaxy Watch, also known as factory resetting, restores the watch to its factory original state. You can reset a Samsung Galaxy Watch through the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone or through the watch itself. After a reset, you need to set up your Galaxy Watch the same way you did when you first got it.

Resetting a Galaxy Watch can fix some serious problem, but if you don’t back up your watch before resetting it, you’ll lose all of the settings and data stored on the watch. You'll also need to perform a reset before you can pair a Galaxy Watch to a new phone, sell it, or give it away.