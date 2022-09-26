What to Know Restart: Press and hold Side and Volume Down buttons > release when slider appears > move slider left to right .

This article provides step-by-step instructions on how to restart an iPhone 11 and how to force restart an iPhone 11. Whether you need a restart to fix a temporary glitch or a hard restart to unlock a frozen iPhone 11, this is what you need to know.

How to Restart an iPhone 11

While restarting an iPhone 11 isn't likely part of any regular routine, sometimes it's the only fix for a small, temporary glitch. In those cases, a restart (also called a reboot) will usually clear the glitch and get things working normally again. Follow these steps to restart an iPhone 11:

Press and hold the Side and Volume Down buttons at the same time. When the slide to power off slider appears on the screen, release the buttons. Move the slider from left to right. Lifewire / Grace Kim Wait 15-30 seconds for the iPhone 11 to shut down and for the screen to turn off. To turn the iPhone back on, press and hold the Side button until the Apple logo appears. When it does, release the Side button and let the iPhone boot up.

Want to know how to restart another iPhone model? We've got instructions for how to restart every iPhone model.

How to Force Restart an iPhone 11

A force restart is different than a standard restart. A force restart, or force reboot, should be used when your iPhone is frozen and won't respond to button presses or screen taps. In that situation, it won't respond to the standard restart steps, either. But don't worry—it's not broken! It just needs the more-powerful force restart process. Follow these steps to force restart an iPhone 11:

Press and release the Volume Up button. Press and release the Volume Down button. Press and hold the Side button. Keep holding while the screen turns off. When the Apple logo appears on the screen, release the Side button and let the phone turn on.

But what if your iPhone won't restart or force reset? Don't worry. We've got tips for fixing an iPhone that won't turn off.