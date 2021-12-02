How to Resize an Image on Mac

What to Know You can change the size of almost any standard image file format in the Preview app already included with your Mac.



Open your image with the Preview app: Select Tools > Adjust Size, then enter the new dimensions for your image.



This article explains how to change the size of an image on a Mac, either when using the Pages app or through Preview.

How Do I Resize an Image?

The most direct way to resize an image on a Mac is through Preview, which is the default image viewing app. It’s not ideal for more complex image adjustments, but it’s a quick and easy way for something like resizing. Preview is able to open and adjust most any standard image file, such as .JPEG, .JPG, .TIFF, .PNG, etc.



Making an image larger will not increase the resolution, meaning if you try to resize a smaller image (for example 600x800) to something much larger (like 3000x4000), it will probably look blurry or fuzzy. Reducing the size of an image will not cause this problem.

Open the image file in Preview.

Select Tools from the menu bar at the top of the screen.

Select Adjust Size.

This will pull up the Image Dimensions menu with an assortment of different options.

You can change the measurement type by clicking the pulldown menu on the right, which should show pixels by default.

Depending on the measurement type you need or are familiar with, you can select pixels, percent, inches, cm (centimeters), mm (millimeters), or points.

Typing in a new value in either the Width box will change the dimensions of the image’s width, and Height will change the height.

If Scale proportionally is checked off you only have to change the values in one of the two boxes as the other one will change automatically to fit.

Click OK to finish resizing your image. If everything looks good don’t forget to save when you’re finished!



How Do I Resize a JPEG Image?

You can also use Preview to resize a JPEG image on your Mac by following the same steps as above.



Open the .JPEG in Preview.

Select Tools from the menu bar at the top of the screen.

Select Adjust Size to pull up the Image Dimensions menu.

Typing in a new value in either the Width box will change the dimensions of the image’s width, and Height will change the height.

If Scale proportionally is checked off you only have to change the values in one of the two boxes as the other one will change automatically to fit.

Click OK to finish resizing your image.



How Do I Change the Size of an Image in Pages on Mac?

Resizing an image in Pages is almost as straightforward as it is in Preview, though the menus and possible methods are notably different.



Inserting an image or changing the dimensions of an image in a complete (or near-complete) document could cause tables or paragraphs to shift.