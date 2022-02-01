Home Theater & Entertainment > Audio How to Reset a Samsung Soundbar Reset your soundbar and get it working in seconds By Ruben Circelli Ruben Circelli Editor University of Massachusetts, Boston Ruben Circelli has been a freelance technology writer and editor since 2014. His work has appeared on dozens of sites, including Komando.com, Twinfinite, and TheGamer. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 1, 2022 Tweet Share Email Audio Soundbars Speakers Stereos & Receivers What to Know Soft reset your soundbar by power-cycling the device.Hard reset by holding down the power button for about ten seconds.Either kind of reset only takes seconds and can address many problems. In this article, we'll explain how to reset a Samsung soundbar. There's only one button involved, and you won't need any tools or technical know-how. The following will apply to the majority of Samsung soundbars, but the company has produced many soundbars over many years, so your particular devices may work differently. Consult the product's manual and do a search online to find out how your soundbar in particular is reset. It's not usually a complicated process, even if it's different than described below. How to Soft Reset a Samsung Soundbar To perform a soft reset on your Samsung soundbar, all you'll need is to be by the soundbar itself for a moment. No tools are required. Power off your soundbar and disconnect it from power. Make sure the device is fully powered down. Wait at least thirty seconds before plugging it back in and turning it back on. Once powered back up, test it out and see if it's working normally. Just try outputting some audio to your soundbar as you would when normally using it. A soft reset is a restart, so if the soundbar suddenly stopped working, it may now continue to work normally. It may not seems like this can make any difference, but power cycling a soundbar in this way can resolve odd behavior or random issues you may experience. How to Hard Reset a Samsung Soundbar Hard resetting your soundbar involves completely resetting the device back to factory defaults. However, this involves just a single button press, so it only takes seconds. You won't require any tools, just to be by your soundbar for a moment. If it's not already on, turn on your soundbar, and make sure it's completely on. Resetting your soundbar involves holding down the power button when powered, so the process begins with a powered soundbar. Hold down the power button on your soundbar for ten to fifteen seconds. If your device has a display, once it resets it will display a message. If it doesn't have a display, a red light should blink and then turn off once reset. The time necessary for the device to actually reset itself can vary. Watch out for the message or the blinking red light. This will help you time things correctly. Remember, your device will be now using factory defaults. You may have to adjust your settings. Once reset, try outputting audio to your soundbar to see if it's working normally. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit