What to Know Soft reset your soundbar by power-cycling the device.

Hard reset by holding down the power button for about ten seconds.

Either kind of reset only takes seconds and can address many problems.

In this article, we'll explain how to reset a Samsung soundbar. There's only one button involved, and you won't need any tools or technical know-how.

The following will apply to the majority of Samsung soundbars, but the company has produced many soundbars over many years, so your particular devices may work differently. Consult the product's manual and do a search online to find out how your soundbar in particular is reset. It's not usually a complicated process, even if it's different than described below.

How to Soft Reset a Samsung Soundbar

To perform a soft reset on your Samsung soundbar, all you'll need is to be by the soundbar itself for a moment. No tools are required.

Power off your soundbar and disconnect it from power. Make sure the device is fully powered down. Wait at least thirty seconds before plugging it back in and turning it back on. Once powered back up, test it out and see if it's working normally. Just try outputting some audio to your soundbar as you would when normally using it. A soft reset is a restart, so if the soundbar suddenly stopped working, it may now continue to work normally. It may not seems like this can make any difference, but power cycling a soundbar in this way can resolve odd behavior or random issues you may experience.

How to Hard Reset a Samsung Soundbar

Hard resetting your soundbar involves completely resetting the device back to factory defaults. However, this involves just a single button press, so it only takes seconds. You won't require any tools, just to be by your soundbar for a moment.