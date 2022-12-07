How to Reset a Pixel Watch

What to Know From the app: System > Reset and unpair watch . Confirm with Reset .

This article explains how to reset Pixel Watch to its factory defaults, something you might do if it's experiencing software-related issues.

How to Factory Reset a Google Pixel Watch

There are three ways to reset a Pixel Watch. Each method requires the watch to be powered on because there isn't a physical reset button or hole.

Reset From the Pixel Watch App

If your phone is nearby, you can use the Google Pixel Watch app.

Scroll down the main screen and tap System. Choose Reset and unpair watch. Select Reset on the confirmation prompt. If you have a Pixel Watch with LTE, you'll also see an Erase downloaded SIM toggle you can switch on.

Reset From the Pixel Watch

There's a setting within the watch itself that lets you factory reset Pixel Watch.

Swipe down from the top of the screen and tap the Settings/gear icon. Go to System, and then Disconnect & reset on the next screen. You can erase the eSIM, too, if you have a watch with LTE. Select the checkmark to start the reset process.

Reset With 'Find My Device'

You can also use Google Find My Device. This technique is ideal if you've lost your watch, and it's still connected to the internet. While you could do this with the Google Find My Device Android app, we'll use the web version in this walkthrough.

From the Find My Device website, select the watch you want to reset. Select ERASE DEVICE from the list of options. Select ERASE DEVICE again. If you're asked to log in to your Google account, do so now. On the confirmation prompt, select Erase.

When to Reset Google Pixel Watch

There are a few scenarios where you might want to factory reset Pixel Watch:

You forgot the PIN or passcode

There are error messages you can't seem to avoid

You experience bugs and other unexpected software-related issues

You're trading it in or selling it

What to Know About Resetting Pixel Watch

First, know that restart and reset are different terms. A restart/reboot means to turn the watch off and then back on; nothing is erased. A factory reset restores the software to the same state it was in when you first bought the watch; everything you've customized is erased.

If you're sure a reset is what you want to do, it will delete and reset your watch to factory settings, meaning that all the apps, settings, and data on your watch will be erased. To use the device again, you'll need to set up Pixel Watch as a new device.

To reboot the watch instead, hold the crown until you see a menu, and then tap Restart. Another option is to force-reboot: hold both the crown and the side button at the same time for 30–60 seconds (until you see the Google logo).