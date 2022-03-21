How to Reset a Parental Controls Password on Kindle

What To Know Kindle Fire: Enter wrong password five times, follow prompts to reset password using main Amazon password.

Kindle Paperwhite: Enter “111222777” as the passcode, which will restore your device to factory settings.

A Paperwhite reset will erase any data on your device, including your Amazon login and Wi-Fi password.



This article explains how to reset the password parental password for Kindle Fire and Kindle Paperwhite (although you have to reset the whole Paperwhite as there's no way to only reset the parental password).

What Do I Do If I Forgot My Kindle Fire Parental Password?



Fortunately, all you need is the password you use to log into Amazon’s site to reset your Fire.



Open Settings > Parental Controls, and you’ll be prompted to enter your password. After five incorrect guesses, a link will appear in the window which allows you to reset your password by logging into your Amazon account. Tap the link and enter your password. Enter a new password and the Kindle Fire’s password will reset. Enter the new one in the Parental Controls menu to ensure it works. Tip Your old password will work right up until you change it. If you suddenly remember it, you can opt out of the setting entirely.

You can also restore your Kindle Fire to factory settings, but this will delete everything on the device. Only do so if you can afford to lose what's on there.

How Do I Reset My Kindle’s Parental Control Password?

If you can’t remember your Kindle ereader’s passcode, you’ll be able to access your device, but it’ll be at the cost of any data you’ve got saved on the device itself.



Turn on your Kindle ereader and enter “111222777” when prompted for a passcode. This will restore the device to factory settings, which means any downloads, account information, and Wi-Fi passwords will be wiped from the device. Tip To make sure you keep your place in your current book, open it in the Kindle Cloud Reader or on the Kindle app on your phone, and put a bookmark on the page you’re currently on. Log back into your Kindle with your Amazon password, following the prompts as needed. You’ll need to provide it with your Wi-Fi password as well.

Will My Kindle Keep My Notes and Bookmarks When I Reset It?



With your Amazon purchases, your notes and bookmarks will be backed up to the cloud. Downloading the book should restore them to your Kindle. You can also view highlighted passages and notes on the Kindle Cloud Reader Notebook.

This also applies to books you’ve borrowed from the library through the Overdrive and Libby apps, although to see your notes, you may need to borrow the book again.

Amazon doesn't back up books you've purchased outside its store, or any notes or bookmarks you make in them. You’ll need to redownload your purchases directly through the web browser or send them to your Kindle via software such as Calibre.