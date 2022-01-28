What to Know Open the Nest app.

Tap the Gear icon to open settings, then scroll to Cameras and tap the camera you want to reset.

This article will explain how to reset a Nest camera.

How to Reset a Nest Cam

This method works with all Nest cameras and Nest doorbells. You will need access to the Nest app and the account that owns the camera.

Open the Nest app. Tap the gear icon in the upper right hand corner to open the Settings menu Scroll through the settings menu until you find the Cameras section. Tap the camera you want to remove. Scroll to the bottom of the camera's settings menu, then tap Remove Camera. A confirmation prompt will appear. Tap Remove. Removing a camera will permanently delete its video history. The camera will reset. To use the camera again, you must perform first-time setup of the Nest as if it was a new camera.

How to Reset a Nest Cam With a Reset Hole

Select Nest models can be reset using a reset hole on the camera itself. This includes the Nest Cam (battery), Nest Cam with Floodlight, Nest Cam IQ Indoor, and Nest Cam Outdoor.

Insert a thin object, such as a paperclip, into the camera's reset hole for 12 seconds. The camera will give some indication that the reset is complete. Nest Cam IQ models will flash the notification light, while later models have a notification chime.

There is one problem with this method: It doesn't remove the camera from the Nest app. The camera will continue to appear offline in the Nest app until it's removed.

You can only remove the camera from the Nest app by following the steps above. That's why we recommend using the Nest app instead of the reset hole to reset a Nest camera.

How to Restart a Nest Cam

Some Nest camera models have the option to restart the camera. This might solve configuration issues without the need to reset the camera entirely.

You can restart the Nest Cam, Nest Cam IQ, and Nest Dropcam by unplugging the camera from power for 10 seconds. The camera will restart when plugged back in.

The Nest Cam Indoor (wired), Nest Cam (battery), and Nest Cam Floodlight can restart using the reset hole described above. Press it for only 5 seconds instead of 12 seconds.



Where Is the Reset Button on a Nest Camera?

Not all Nest cameras have a reset button. Those that do place the reset button in a reset hole which is typically located near the power connector or mount. You will need a thin object, such as a paperclip, to use the reset hole.

What Do I Do if My Nest Camera Is Not Working?

A reset is often the best method of troubleshooting a Nest camera. It's similar to reinstalling Windows on a laptop or a factory reset on a phone. Erasing all settings and starting from scratch will resolve configuration issues and start the device with a clean slate.