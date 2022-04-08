Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Tablets How to Reset a Kindle Paperwhite Clear all of your info before you get rid of your Kindle By Evan Killham Evan Killham Twitter Writer University of Nebraska Evan Killham has been writing about tech and pop culture since 2008. His work has appeared in publications that include Fandom, VentureBeat, and ScreenRant. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 8, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Tablets Amazon Android What to Know Factory reset: From the Home screen, go to Menu (three lines) > Settings > Menu > Reset Device.Hard restart: Hold the Sleep button until the Paperwhite restarts (about 20 seconds).A factory reset will delete all of your books and settings. You should factory reset your Kindle Paperwhite if it stops working correctly or you're going to give it to someone else. Here's how to wipe your e-reader, along with when a hard restart of your Kindle Paperwhite might be a better idea. How Do You Do a Hard Reset on a Kindle Paperwhite? A hard reset removes all of the data from your Kindle and returns it to factory conditions. You do it through the Settings menu. Charge your Kindle Paperwhite before doing a hard reset to avoid potential errors. From the Paperwhite's home screen, select the More menu, which looks like three horizontal lines. Tap Settings. Select the More menu again. Different options will appear in this More menu. Tap Reset Device. A warning message will appear, reminding you that resetting your Kindle will return the device to factory defaults. The process will delete your settings and library, so if you're keeping the Paperwhite afterward, you'll have to download all of your books again. Tap Yes to continue. After the Paperwhite resets, it's ready for you to pass it on to its new owner. If you reset the e-reader due to it malfunctioning, you'll need to do the initial setup again, including signing in to your Amazon account, downloading your books, and making any settings changes you'd made previously. How Do I Reset an Unresponsive Kindle Paperwhite? If your Kindle Paperwhite is frozen or otherwise unresponsive, you may want to do a hard restart. A hard restart differs from a reset because it doesn't reset the settings or delete your library. Instead, it just forces the device to reboot. It's a less drastic measure than a factory reset, which you should only do if you have regular issues using it or are planning to sell, trade, or give away the device. To do a hard restart on a Paperwhite that isn't responding, press and hold the Sleep/Wake button on the bottom edge of the device. After about five seconds, the Power Menu may appear, which contains options to restart the Paperwhite or turns off the Paperwhite's screen, but you should keep holding the button down even if you see this. Eventually, the device will shut down and restart. The time you have to hold it may vary, but it normally takes about 20 seconds before the device responds. FAQ How do I reset a Kindle Fire? The process to restore a Kindle Fire tablet to its default settings is similar to doing it for an e-reader. Go to Settings > Device Options > Reset to Factory Defaults > Reset. If you can't find the setting there, try Settings gear > More > Device > Reset to Factory Defaults > Erase everything. How do I reset parental controls on a Kindle? On a Kindle Fire, you can reset the parental control password by entering the wrong code five times. After that, you'll receive a prompt to reset it using the Amazon account linked to the device. The Kindle Paperwhite doesn't have an easy workaround; you'll need to do a factory reset. To do so, enter 111222777 as the passcode, and the Paperwhite will delete its contents and begin the setup process. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit