What to Know Settings app > General > Transfer or Reset iPad > Erase All Content and Settings . Follow on-screen instructions.

> > . Follow on-screen instructions. This erases all the content, so make sure you have a backup if you need that data.

This article will teach you how to reset an iPad Mini using the Settings app. Though this guide is for the iPad Mini, these instructions are valid for any iPad device.

How to Reset an iPad Mini

The option to reset your iPad Mini is a couple menus deep in the Settings app. Here's where to find it.



Resetting an iPad erases all the data on the iPad. If you don't have a backup, your data will be lost permanently.

Open the Settings app and then tap General. Select Transfer or Reset iPad. Tap Erase All Content and Settings. You can select Reset to only reset specific settings. This is useful when troubleshooting your iPad Mini but does not result in a factory reset. A screen will appear describing the personal data that will be removed during the reset. Tap Continue. Enter the iPad Mini's passcode. The iPad Mini will attempt to back up data to iCloud. This can take some time. Wait for it to complete or tap Skip Backup. Choosing Skip Backup means you'll lose any settings or data not backed up to the cloud. Use it with caution. A final confirmation will appear. This is the point of no return. All data on the iPad Mini will be removed. Select Erase iPad to proceed or Cancel to stop.





When Should I Reset My iPad Mini?

It's important to reset an iPad Mini that is activated on an iCloud account before you sell, donate, gift, or otherwise transfer the iPad to another user.

Apple's activation lock feature forces users activating a previously activated iOS device to enter the iCloud username and password of the previously used iCloud account. If you transfer the iPad Mini to another user but don't properly reset the device beforehand, they won't be able to use it. Our article on erasing an iPad before you sell it has the details.

This isn't a problem if you never activated the iPad Mini with an iCloud account.

You might also want to reset the iPad Mini if the iPad is unusually slow, the storage is full, or you're experiencing errors with no obvious resolution. A factory reset will give you a fresh start.