How to Reset a HomePod mini

What to Know Using an iPhone or iPad, open Home app > press and hold the HomePod icon > Remove Accessory > Remove .

app > press and hold the HomePod icon > > . Directly on the HomePod, unplug HomePod mini for 10 seconds and then plug it back in > wait 10 more seconds > hold finger on the top of the HomePod > the light turns red > when Siri says HomePod will reset, wait for 3 beeps and then move your finger from HomePod mini.

Plug HomePod mini into Mac or Windows machine > on Mac open Finder; on Windows open iTunes > HomePod icon > Restore HomePod.

You need to reset a HomePod mini to factory settings when you're going to send it in for service, or you plan to resell it, or if you're trying to fix a problem and nothing else has worked. Whatever the reason, there are three ways to factory reset a HomePod mini. This article provides step-by-step instructions for all three.



How Do I Reset My Apple HomePod mini Using iPhone or iPad?

Maybe the most common way to reset a HomePod mini is using the same app that you set it up with in the first place: the pre-installed Home app on an iPhone or iPad. To do that, follow these steps:



On the iPhone or iPad, open the Home app and make sure you're signed in with the same Apple ID that was used to set up the HomePod mini originally. To check the account you're signed in with, tap the house icon in the Home app's top left corner > Home Settings > the owner's name > check the email address below the name. Tap and hold the HomePod mini icon.

Swipe to the bottom of the screen and tap the gear icon (this step is not required for all models and all HomePod OS versions). Swipe to the bottom and tap Reset HomePod.

Tap Remove Accessory. Tap Remove.



How Do I Reset My Apple HomePod mini Directly on the HomePod?

If the last option was the most common, this one is probably the easiest. It doesn't even require another device—all you need is the HomePod mini itself. Here's what to do:



Unplug the HomePod mini, wait 10 seconds, and then plug in back in.

Wait another 10 seconds and then place your finger on top of the HomePod mini and leave it there.

Keep holding your finger in place as the light on the top turns from white to red.

Siri will announce that the HomePod mini is going to reset. After the HomePod beeps three times, take your finger off the top and wait for the HomePod to restart.



How Do I Reset My Apple HomePod mini Using a Mac or PC?

This option is probably the least-used way to factory reset a HomePod mini, but it's an option, too. Follow these steps:

Plug your HomePod mini into a Mac or PC using the USB-C cable that came with it. On a Mac, open the Finder .

. On Windows, open iTunes.

Click the HomePod mini icon.

Click Restore HomePod and follow any onscreen prompts that appear.



Why Won't My HomePod mini Reset?

For the most part, resetting a HomePod mini to factory settings is pretty foolproof. If you're running into any problems, though, see if these ideas get you going:

Wrong Apple ID in the Home App: As mentioned earlier, if you want to reset a HomePod mini, you have to be logged into the Home app with the same Apple ID that was used to set up the HomePod originally. Check what account you're using and change the login, if needed.



As mentioned earlier, if you want to reset a HomePod mini, you have to be logged into the Home app with the same Apple ID that was used to set up the HomePod originally. Check what account you're using and change the login, if needed. Not Holding Buttons Long Enough: If you're resetting the HomePod mini directly on the device, make sure to hold the buttons until the red light shows, until Siri talks, and until the three beeps play. Anything less and you might not complete the process.

If you're resetting the HomePod mini directly on the device, make sure to hold the buttons until the red light shows, until Siri talks, and until the three beeps play. Anything less and you might not complete the process. Did You Only Restart HomePod? If your HomePod didn't reset, could you have accidentally just restarted it? Make sure that you're tapping the right buttons and following all of the steps above.

If your HomePod didn't reset, could you have accidentally just restarted it? Make sure that you're tapping the right buttons and following all of the steps above. Check Wi-Fi Connection: If you're trying to reset the HomePod mini using the Home app, your iPhone or iPad has to be on the same Wi-Fi network as the HomePod. If they're not, the Home app won't show the HomePod icon.