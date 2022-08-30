How to Reset a Voicemail Password on Android

What to Know If you know your password, try going to the Phone app and tap the three dots > Settings > Voicemail > Change PIN .

> > > . If you forgot your password, you must reset it through your carrier.

The steps are different depending on your phone carrier (AT&T, Verizon, Tracfone, T-Mobile, etc.).

This article explains how to reset your voicemail password on Android. The instructions apply to all Android phones regardless of the manufacturer (Samsung, Google, etc.).

How to Reset Your Voicemail Password in Android

How you change your Android voicemail password depends on your carrier. You can contact them directly, but most carriers offer an easier method for resetting your phone's password.

With some carriers, you can change your password in the Phone app settings if you know your current one. If the following steps don't work for you, check the section below for instructions for specific carriers.

Open the Phone app and tap the three dots in the upper-right corner. Tap Settings. Scroll down and tap Voicemail. Tap Change PIN. Enter your current password and tap Continue. Enter a new PIN, and then tap Continue. Enter the code again and tap OK to confirm.

What Can I Do If I Forgot My Voicemail Password?

If you forgot the password you created when you set up Android voicemail, then you'll have to reset it through your carrier.

Reset Your Voicemail Password With AT&T

To reset your AT&T voicemail password, you must be in an AT&T wireless coverage area.

In your phone's browser, open your AT&T account overview page and go to My wireless.

In the My Devices & add-ons section, choose your device.

Select Manage my device and choose Reset voicemail password under Device options & settings.

If you have an AT&T prepaid phone, dial 611 and navigate the voice prompts to change your voicemail password.

Reset Your Voicemail Password With Verizon

To reset your Verizon voicemail password, dial *611. Provide the requested information, and then say “Reset my voicemail password” when the assistant asks what you're calling about. The automated system will take you through the process.



Reset Your Voicemail Password With Tracfone

Tracfone customers can reset their voicemail PIN via text messaging:

Start a new conversation and enter 611611 in the “To” field. In the message field, type Password and tap Send. In a minute or so, you'll get a reply with a link. Don't tap the link - instead, reply with VM. Reply Y to reset your password to the last 4 digits of your phone number. To access your voicemail and change the password, press and hold 1 on the dialer.

Reset Your Voicemail Password With T-Mobile

To reset your password to the last four digits of your phone number, dial #793#. The next time you check your password, you can change it to whatever you want. To disable the password altogether, dial #796#.

Reset a Voicemail Password With Other Carriers

If you have a different carrier, go to their website and look for instructions on how to reset your voicemail password. Alternatively, do a Google search for “reset voicemail password with [your carrier]” or “reset voicemail password with [your carrier.]”

