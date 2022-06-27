How to Reset Your Amazon Prime Video PIN

What to Know Computer: Select Account & Settings > Parental Controls > Prime Video PIN > Change > enter new PIN > Save .

This article explains how to change your Amazon Prime Video PIN to access parental controls.



How to Reset a Prime Video PIN on a Computer

If you need to change your PIN, all you need is your Amazon account email and password. Once logged in, you can set up a new PIN without having to enter your old one.

You can only set up a Prime Video PIN through a web browser or the service’s iOS and Android apps. If you access Parental Controls on a Prime Video TV app, you’ll get a prompt to log in to the service on a PC to change your PIN.

The process for creating a first-time PIN and resetting it is the same. If you haven’t made a PIN for your Prime Video account, follow the instructions below.

Navigate to primevideo.com and sign in with your credentials. Click your profile name in the top right corner and select Account & Settings. Select Parental Controls > Prime Video PIN and click Change. If this is your first time setting up a PIN, simply enter a five-digit PIN into the field and click Save. Input a new five-digit PIN and click Save.



Reset the PIN on iOS and Android

To change your PIN on your iOS or Android device, you’ll first need to download the Amazon Prime Video app. Once you’ve installed it and logged into your account, follow the steps below to access your PIN:

We captured the screenshots below on an iPhone, but the steps are identical for Android devices.

Tap My Stuff in the bottom right corner. Tap the Cogwheel icon in the top right corner. Select Parental Controls. Select Change Prime Video PIN. Enter your Amazon account password and tap Continue. Tap Change. Enter a new PIN into the field and tap Save.

How Do I Remove My Prime Video PIN?

Amazon currently doesn't provide an option to disable a PIN once you've enabled it. Instead, you can disable Parental Controls, so you don't need to enter your PIN when watching a TV show or movie.

To do this, you'll need to adjust Viewing restrictions to the highest maturity rating (18+):



Navigate to Account Settings > Parental Controls and scroll down to Viewing restrictions. Ensure 18+ is selected by clicking the green circle next to it. You should see a note indicating All videos can be watched without a PIN. Check the box next to All supported devices to ensure this setting applies across your account.

What is an Amazon Video PIN?

Amazon Prime Video’s parental controls allow you to restrict access to mature content and prevent other users from making purchases on your account with permission.

A five-digit numerical PIN system locks these settings, but if you don’t need to enter it frequently, it can be easy to forget. Fortunately, you don’t need to know your current PIN to change it — you can do so simply by logging into your Amazon account on desktop or mobile.

Once you set up a PIN, it applies to all your devices. The exceptions are Fire TV devices and Fire Tablets running FireOS 5.0 or older, which have individual Parental Control settings.