What to Know Go to Settings > Device Options > Reset to Factory Defaults > Reset .

> > > . For older Kindle Fire tablets, go to Settings gear > More > Device > Reset to Factory Defaults > Erase everything .

> > > > . Alternatively, bring up the system recovery screen and select wipe data/factory reset.

This article explains how to reset an Amazon Fire tablet to its factory settings. These instructions apply to all tablet models including the Amazon Fire HD 10.

How Do I Hard Reset My Amazon Fire Tablet?

Follow these steps to factory reset most Amazon Fire tablets:

Make sure your Fire tablet has at least a 30% battery charge before you begin. If the tablet shuts off during the reset process, it could brick your device.

Swipe down from the top of your screen and tap the Settings gear.

Scroll down and tap Device Options.

Tap Reset to Factory Defaults.

Tap Reset.



For first and second-generation Kindle Fire tablets, go to Settings gear > More > Device > Reset to Factory Defaults > Erase everything.

Why Reset My Fire Tablet?

A factory reset, or hard reset, will erase all of your personal files and remove your Amazon account from the device. Resetting your Fire tablet can resolve a lot of technical issues, and it will restore all settings to their original defaults. You should perform a factory reset before giving away the device so the new owner won't have access to your Amazon account.

Back up your app data, photos, and music before you proceed so you can re-download them on your new device. Transfer files to your computer, save content to the cloud, or use a third-party backup app. Purchases from Amazon (your Kindle books, Amazon Video movies, etc.) are synced to your Amazon account, so you can always access them from another device.

How Do I Manually Reset My Fire Tablet?

If you can't access your device because it has a password you don't remember, you can still reset your Fire tablet without the pin:

With your device turned off, hold down the Power button+Volume Up until it turns on.

When you see the Amazon logo, release Volume Up, but keep holding the Power button to bring up the system recovery screen.

Use the Volume buttons to scroll through the options and highlight wipe data/factory reset. Press Power to make your selection.

Select Yes to confirm.



How Do You Force a Kids Fire Tablet to Reset?

You can factory reset a Kids Edition Fire tablet the same way you would any other Amazon Fire tablet. Go to Settings > Device Options > Reset to Factory Defaults > Reset, or use the manual reset method.