How to Reset AirPods Pro From a Previous Owner

What to Know As the previous owner: In the Find My app, get in pairing range > tap AirPods > Remove This Device > Remove .

> > . If the previous owner hasn't unpaired them, you will get a message the AirPods are paired to another Apple ID.

If you've been given someone's AirPods or are buying them used, you may need to reset the owner before you can fully use them. While this is pretty easy to do, it does require the help of the original owner of the AirPods. This article explains how to factory reset AirPods Pro from a previous owner and what happens if you don't (the instructions here apply to all recent AirPods models).

Not sure whether you need to reset the owner of your AirPods? When you set up your AirPods Pro, if you get an onscreen message saying that they're connected to another Apple ID, you need the tips from this article.



How to Factory Reset AirPods Pro From a Previous Owner

When the AirPods Pro is set up, they're connected to the Apple ID of the person setting them up via Pairing Lock (like Activation Lock on iPhone). You can use AirPods Pro without removing Pairing Lock, but you can't connect them to your Apple ID (more on why that's important at the end of this article).

So, if you're keeping the AirPods Pro, you need to reset them from the previous owner so you can set them up yourself.

AirPods can only be removed from an Apple ID by the person who owns that Apple ID. That means that you need the help of the AirPods' previous owner. If you're buying used AirPods, ask the seller if they've removed their Apple ID. If they haven't, they can follow these steps (and if they can't or won't, don't buy or return the AirPods).



The original owner of the AirPods should log into the Find My app using the Apple ID that the Air Pods are paired to (they can also do this via iCloud.com).

It's best to do this in person. If that's not possible, they should follow steps 2-6 and then you should do step 7. Swipe up to show all devices connected to the Apple ID (on iPad and Mac, skip this step) Tap the AirPods that need to be removed from the previous owner's Apple ID. Swipe up to reveal more information about the AirPods. Tap Remove This Device. In the pop-up window, tap Remove. With that done, the AirPods should be removed from the previous owner's Apple ID. You can now set up the AirPods with your Apple ID.



If the owner wasn't Bluetooth range of the AirPods when they performed steps 1-6, you should reset the AirPods and then set them up.

It's possible to borrow someone's AirPods to listen to your iPhone or iPad without removing them from their original Apple ID. To do that, pair the AirPods with your device. You only need to remove the AirPods from an Apple ID for a permanent change in ownership.

What Happens If You Don't Reset the Owner of AirPods

If you don't reset the owner of the used AirPods, the following problems can occur:

Can't Use Find My AirPods. Find My uses your Apple ID track devices. So, if the AirPods are connected to someone else's Apple ID, you can't use Find My to locate them if they're lost.

Find My uses your Apple ID track devices. So, if the AirPods are connected to someone else's Apple ID, you can't use Find My to locate them if they're lost. Have to Set Up AirPods on Each Device. If AirPods are paired to your Apple ID, every device using that Apple ID can recognize them. If they're not connected to your Apple ID, you must set them up on each device whenever you want to use them.

If AirPods are paired to your Apple ID, every device using that Apple ID can recognize them. If they're not connected to your Apple ID, you must set them up on each device whenever you want to use them. Won't Know if the AirPods Are Stolen. Pairing Lock is an anti-theft measure. It's possible that when someone can't or won't remove AirPods from their Apple ID, it's because they are stolen.

Pairing Lock is an anti-theft measure. It's possible that when someone can't or won't remove AirPods from their Apple ID, it's because they are stolen. Can't Sell the AirPods. Because of these limitations, other people won't want to buy AirPods locked to your Apple ID.

