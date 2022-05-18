What to Know Nightbot: Enter !songs request followed by a YouTube or Soundcloud URL into chat.

followed by a YouTube or Soundcloud URL into chat. Moobot: Enter !songrequest followed by a YouTube URL into chat.

This article explains how to request a song on Twitch using Nightbot or Moobot.

How to Request a Song With Nightbot

Nightbot is a Twitch chat bot that can perform a lot of functions, which includes taking song requests. To request a song on Twitch with Nightbot, you need to find a channel that’s accepting song requests and verify that it uses Nightbot. Once you’ve done that, you can use a command to request Nightbot play a song from either Soundcloud or YouTube.

Here’s how to request a song on Twitch from Nightbot:



Locate a song on Soundcloud or YouTube, and copy the URL. In Twitch chat, type !songsrequest. Paste the URL from Soundcloud or YouTube, and press enter. Nightbot will queue your song, and it will play unless the streamer rejects it.

How to Request a Song With Moobot

Moobot is another Twitch chat bot used to request songs. To request a song on Twitch with Moobot, you need to find a channel using Moobot, get the URL for a song from YouTube, and then use a chat command to request that song.

Here’s how to request a song on Twitch with Moobot:



Locate a song on YouTube, and copy the URL. In Twitch chat, type !songrequest. Paste the YouTube URL, and press enter. Moobot will add the requested song to the playlist.

How Do You Make a Song Request on Twitch?

To make a song request on Twitch, you need to be watching a stream that allows song requests, and the streamer needs to be accepting song requests at the time. Not all streams include this option, and those that do may not do it all the time. There may also be additional restrictions depending on the channel, like they may only accept requests from long-time subscribers, or they may moderate requests to avoid copyrighted music.

Music requests are handled on Twitch through chat bots, with the two most common bots being Nightbot and Moobot. To request a song, you need to identify which chat bot the channel is using, and then enter a command into the Twitch chat that the bot will understand.

Not sure what bot a channel uses? Click the active viewers icon in Twitch chat, and check the moderators section for Nightbot or Moobot. You may also see the bot say something in chat whenever song requests are active.