Republic of Gamers Phones Are Back

It feels like smartphone gaming never truly lived up to its potential, due to decreased specs, increased microtransactions, and a lack of controller support.

Asus has been trying to change this perception with its ROG (Republic of Gamers) line of smartphones. This trend continues with today’s announcement of the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro.

Asus

These are true gamer phones with the specs to match. Both phones feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 6.78-inch OLED screen, 6,000mAh batteries, at least 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The OLED screen is optimized for gaming, with a 165Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch-sampling rate, allowing for high-performance options and lag-free control inputs. These phones are also packed with advanced cooling technologies, like a large vapor chamber and an optional Aeroactive Cooler accessory, essentially a clip-on fan/controller hybrid device.

What makes the Phone 6 Pro worth a price bump? It includes more RAM, at 18GB, but the real star of the show is the second screen. You read that right. The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro has another OLED display on the back, which could come in handy for receiving secondary information while gaming (like the Nintendo DS and 3DS handheld systems back in the day.)

ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro launch in Europe soon, though with no date given. The company says they'll launch in the US, India, and elsewhere throughout the world later on.