What to Know Tap Share (the paper airplane) > Add reel to your story > Your story . Then, go to the Story and tap Highlight .

(the paper airplane) > > . Then, go to the Story and tap . Alternatively, record your screen while watching the video, save the recording, and then upload it to Instagram.

Or, copy the video link and download the Repost for Instagram app. Select the video and tap Post to Feed.

This article explains how to repost a video on Instagram. The instructions apply to the Instagram app for iOS and Android.

How to Repost an Instagram Video

While you can't repost videos directly to your Instagram profile, you can repost them as Instagram Stories and then add the stories to your profile as highlights. Alternatively, you can record your screen or use an app like Repost.



Could you be liable for copyright issues? Yep! That's why you need to get permission from the original creator to repost videos so you don't have to worry about copyright strikes.



How to Repost a Video to Your Instagram Story

Here's how to repost a video to your Story and share it on your profile:

Under the post, tap the Share icon (the paper airplane).

Tap Add reel to your story. Add any stickers, text, or anything else you want to add, and then tap Your story at the bottom. Go back to the Home tab and tap Your Story. Tap Highlight. Tap New or choose an album to add it to. Type a name for the highlight and tap Add. Tap Done or View on profile. On your profile, your highlights appear above your posts. Tap the highlight with the video to view it.

Screen Record and Post Instagram Videos

If you want to share a video as a regular post, you can record your screen while watching the video, save the recording, and then upload it to Instagram. With this method, you can crop and edit the video to your liking before you post it. Just make sure to give credit to the original creator.

Repost Instagram Videos With the Repost App

Repost for Instagram is a third-party app that lets you repost videos on your Instagram profile. Here's how:

In the Instagram app, tap the three dots in the upper-right corner of the video. Tap Link to copy the video link. Download the Repost for Instagram app. Once it's downloaded, tap the icon to open it. The app should automatically detect the link you copied. You might have to wait a few seconds. Tap the video thumbnail when it appears in the app. Tap Post to Feed. Tap Allow If prompted to give access to your device media. The video will open in the Instagram app. Tap Next. Add a caption or anything else you want to include and tap Share. The video will appear as an original post on your profile.