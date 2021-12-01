What to Know To reset the predictive text dictionary: Open Settings > General > Transfer or Reset Phone > Reset > Reset Keyboard Dictionary .

> > > > . Force predictive text to use the word you want by adding a shortcut in Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement .

> > > . If you accept an incorrect suggestion from predictive text, tap backspace and select the correct suggestion.



This article explains how to remove words from iPhone predictive text.

How Do I Make My iPhone Forget Words?

Predictive text is a useful feature which guesses which words you’re entering, or going to enter, on your iPhone. It’s only useful when it guesses correctly though, and sometimes it gets the wrong idea.

Don't like this feature? You can turn off iPhone predictive text in Settings.

The only way to make an iPhone forget words from its predictive text dictionary is to reset the dictionary. You can’t edit individual entries in the predictive text dictionary, and you can’t remove individual words. If you’re getting a lot of incorrect or unwanted suggestions, then the best solution is to reset predictive text and start from scratch.



If you are a long-time iPhone user you might wonder where the little "x" went which allowed you to delete the suggested word. Apple removed this ability in a recent update to iOS.

Here’s how to reset your iPhone predictive text dictionary:



Open Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Transfer or Reset Phone.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset Keyboard Dictionary.

Enter your PIN if prompted.

Tap Reset Dictionary.



How Do I Remove a Word From Predictive Text?

You can't remove a word from predictive text, but you can force predictive text to provide a specific suggestion for a specific thing you type. If your predictive text is showing an incorrect spelling, or an unrelated word, the best way to fix it is to create a manual shortcut. The way this works is you enter the incorrect spelling as a shortcut and the correct spelling as a phrase.

Here’s how to force predictive text to spell a word correctly:



Open Settings, and tap General.

Tap Keyboard.

Tap Text Replacement.

Tap +.

Enter the correct spelling in the Phrase field.

Enter the incorrect spelling or suggestion in the Shortcut field.

When you type the word from now on, predictive text will no longer give the wrong suggestion. Instead, it will be automatically highlighted and then replaced when you tap space.



How Do You Edit Predictive Text on iPhone?

There is no way to directly edit predictive text on an iPhone. If you want to remove one word from the predictive text dictionary, the only way is to totally reset the dictionary. In the past, previous versions of iOS allowed you to directly remove words from the predictive text dictionary, but that is no longer possible. If you still have an older version of iOS, look for a small X icon in the predictive text bubble. If you tap X each time the incorrect suggestion appears, the word will eventually be edited out of the predictive text dictionary.

If you inadvertently accept an incorrect suggestion from predictive text, you can undo it by tapping backspace and selecting the correct suggestion. If the correct suggestion isn't provided, continue tapping backspace and then manually type the word you wanted.