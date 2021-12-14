How to Remove Photos From Spotlight Search on iPhone

What to Know Remove all photos from Spotlight search: Settings > Siri & Search > Photos > toggle Show Content in Search to Off/white.

This article covers how to hide photos from Spotlight search on the iPhone.

How Do I Stop iPhone From Suggesting Photos?

Spotlight search on the iPhone is great at finding and suggesting content, but there are probably some photos on your iPhone that you may not want to have show up when searching.

The simplest way to prevent your pictures from showing up in Spotlight search results is just to remove all photos from Spotlight. This won't delete or hide your pictures. It just stops Spotlight from searching your Photos app when it's running a search. Here's what to do:



Tap Settings. Tap Siri & Search.

Scroll through the list of apps and tap Photos.

Move the Show Content in Search slider to off/white.

For even more protection against photos showing up unexpectedly, move the sliders for Show on Home Screen and Suggestion Notifications to off/white, too.

How Do I Delete Pictures From My iPhone Search?

Things get trickier if you only want to hide some photos from Spotlight, but to still allow others to appear. This is probably the most common scenario. After all, it makes sense that you'd probably want some photos to show up, while blocking others.

The only way to do this in the Photos app is to hide a photo. This moves the photo into the Hidden album. That could cause problems if you've curated your albums really precisely, but it's the only way to remove a single, specific photo from Spotlight. Here's what to do:



Open the Photos app and find the photo or photos you want to hide. If you're hiding a single photo, tap it. If you're hiding multiple photos, tap Select and tap each of them.

Tap the sharing box (the box with the arrow coming out of it).

Tap Hide.



How Do I Turn Off Photo Suggestions?

Photos don't just appear in Spotlight search results. The iPhone can also suggest Photos to you based on your behavior, location, and other factors. You may prefer not to get these suggestions, either. If not, turn them off by doing this:

Tap Settings > Siri & Search > Photos.

In the Suggestions section, there are three options to toggle off: Show on Home Screen: Disable this to prevent the Photos app from being suggested to you on your iPhone home screen and when the phone is locked.

Disable this to prevent the Photos app from being suggested to you on your iPhone home screen and when the phone is locked. Suggest App: Turning this off means that your iPhone won't automatically suggest you check out content in the Photos app.

Turning this off means that your iPhone won't automatically suggest you check out content in the Photos app. Suggestion Notifications: Disabling this blocks the iPhone from sending you notifications for content in Photos, such as new memory albums the phone has created for you.



How Do I Edit Spotlight Search?

Photos may not be able the only app whose contents you want to keep our of your Spotlight search results. There are all kinds of apps that might just not be helpful or relevant to have appear when you're searching. In that case, the same actions used to hide the Photos app from Spotlight apply:

