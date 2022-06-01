How to Remove a Page Break in Word

What to Know Home > Show/Hide > highlight page break > Delete .

Page breaks in Microsoft Word can be helpful tools to control the layout of your document, but they can also sometimes be really hard to find and remove. This article explains three ways to find and remove page breaks in Microsoft Word.

How Do You Remove Page Breaks in Word?

It's often pretty easy to see a page break in Word—there's a block of text, a bunch of white space, and then a new page starts. Adding a page break is simple. Unfortunately, removing a break isn't always so simple, since removing it requires finding where this invisible element has been inserted in your document. Because of that, page breaks can cause a lot of chaos when trying to control the layout of what you're writing.

Remove Page Breaks in Word Using Show/Hide

This is probably the simplest way to find and then remove a page break in Word. Word gives you a view revealing all of the hidden layout and markup elements that are added to your document (both manual and automatically-added elements). Once you've revealed them, they're easy to remove.

Click Home in the ribbon. Click the show/hide icon (this is the paragraph icon, AKA a pilcrow. It looks like ¶). If your Word window is narrow, you need to click Paragraph to reveal the show/hide icon. All page breaks in the document will appear on the page. Highlight the page break you want to delete and click the Delete key. Because you removed the page break, all of the text from the previous page will now be up against the text that was above it. You'll need to add some kind of spacing or break to make it legible again. (You'll probably want to unclick show/hide, too.)

There's a brute-force method to remove page breaks in Word. Just put the cursor at the beginning of the paragraph after the page break you want to remove and keep hitting the Delete key until you delete everything between the paragraphs, including the page break.

Remove Page Breaks in Word Using Find and Replace

Got a document full of a bunch of page breaks and want to remove them all at once? You can use Word to find and replace page breaks just like any other element of your document.

Open the Find and Replace pane (Edit > Find > Replace or magnifying glass > magnifying glass > Replace) . In the Find field, click the down arrow. Click Manual Page Break. In the Replace field, add a single space with the space bar (you can also use a number or symbol to make it easier to find any place where you removed a page break). All page breaks in the document appear in the column below. Click Replace All and every page break in your document will be replaced by whatever you used in the last step. You'll probably need to go back and clean up the results of the find-and-replace, but all page breaks are now removed.

Controlling When Word Inserts Page Breaks

All of the tips so far apply to page breaks that you've added manually, but in some cases, Word also adds automatic page breaks. To control your settings for those, go to Format > Paragraph > Line and Page Breaks. The options here are:

Widow/Orphan Control: This keeps the last word of a sentence from getting stranded on a new page and keeps two lines of text together at all times. If you're OK with a stranded word and no page break, uncheck this.

This keeps the last word of a sentence from getting stranded on a new page and keeps two lines of text together at all times. If you're OK with a stranded word and no page break, uncheck this. Keep with next: Keeps at least two paragraphs together at all times.

Keeps at least two paragraphs together at all times. Keep lines together: This keeps paragraphs as intact units and stops Word from adding a break in the middle of a paragraph.

This keeps paragraphs as intact units and stops Word from adding a break in the middle of a paragraph. Page break before: Adds a page break before a given paragraph to keep the whole block of text together.