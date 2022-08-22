Social Media > Snapchat How to Remove Multiple Friends on Snapchat Use the 'Manage Friendship' menu to remove Snapchat friends By Tim Fisher Tim Fisher Facebook Twitter Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, Tech & Sustainability Emporia State University Tim Fisher has more than 30 years' of professional technology experience. He's been writing about tech for more than two decades and serves as the VP and General Manager of Lifewire. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 22, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section How to Remove Friends Can You Unadd Multiple Friends? Readd Friends You Deleted Stop Old Friends From Adding You Back Frequently Asked Questions What to Know The only way to remove multiple friends on Snapchat is to delete each one individually.Tap your Bitmoji/profile image at the top left, and then select My Friends.Tap and hold a friend, and then go to Manage Friendship > Remove Friend > Remove. This article describes how to delete friends on Snapchat for Android and iOS. How to Remove Friends on Snapchat There are a few techniques to this, but all of them eventually lead to the same place: the Manage Friendship menu. This is where you'll find the delete option. Your Friends List One method, which works even if you don't have any recent messages with the person, is to find them in your My Friends list. Go this route if you have lots of old friends to clear out, or you need to search for the user. Select your Bitmoji/profile image at the top left. Select My Friends. Search or scroll to the friend you want to delete, and tap-and-hold their entry in the list. Take note of the three-dot menu at the top. There is an option to see recently added friends. This is a great way to delete users you just added by mistake. Finally, go to Manage Friendship > Remove Friend > Remove. The Chat Page If you want to unfriend people you've recently snapped with, save time and start at the Chat screen. This is where all your uncleared conversations are held, so deleting a friend you were just chatting with is best done here. Similar to the above steps, just tap-and-hold the user's name to see the same options as step 4 above. Go to Manage Friendship to find the Remove Friend option. How to Change Chat Settings in Snapchat Can You Unadd Multiple Friends on Snapchat at Once? No. Snapchat doesn't let you bulk remove two or more friends. Unfortunately, the process for clearing out the friends list or removing two, 10, or 20 people from your account, is the same: erase one friend at a time with the steps outlined above. The only exception is if you delete your whole Snapchat account. Technically, this is the quickest way to remove all your Snapchat friends in one move, but your username will go with it, as will your Snaps and chats. Readd Friends You Deleted on Snapchat There isn't a "deleted friends" list readily available within the Snapchat app that you can sift through to easily readd old friends. However, it's still very easy to add people on Snapchat, even users you've deleted. Follow that link to learn how to add people from your contact list or by their username or Snapcode. That said, if you do need your list of deleted friends, download your data from Snapchat. Included there is not only your current friends list, but also deleted friends, blocked users, hidden friend suggestions, and more. One way to know if someone has blocked you on Snapchat is if you can't find them. This is most likely the case if you delete a friend, but then can't add them again. Stop Old Friends From Adding You Back on Snapchat If you have deleted someone, but they keep nagging you to be their friend, you can simply block them on Snapchat. If the user keeps messaging you, but you don't want to completely block them, through that link are directions for changing your privacy settings so only friends can contact you. FAQ Does Snapchat notify someone when you remove them as a friend? No. They won't know you unfriended them unless they check their friends list or try to send you a snap. How do I know if I was unfriended or blocked on Snapchat? You can scroll through your friends list manually, or try searching for the person. If their profile doesn't show up at all, they either blocked you or closed their account. How do I remove someone from my best friends list Snapchat? You can't manually change your Best Friends list on Snapchat. If you want someone to disappear from your best friends, decrease your level of interaction with them and increase your level of interaction with other people you want to take their place. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit