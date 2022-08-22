How to Remove Multiple Friends on Snapchat

What to Know The only way to remove multiple friends on Snapchat is to delete each one individually.

Tap your Bitmoji/profile image at the top left, and then select My Friends .

. Tap and hold a friend, and then go to Manage Friendship > Remove Friend > Remove.

This article describes how to delete friends on Snapchat for Android and iOS.

How to Remove Friends on Snapchat

There are a few techniques to this, but all of them eventually lead to the same place: the Manage Friendship menu. This is where you'll find the delete option.

Your Friends List

One method, which works even if you don't have any recent messages with the person, is to find them in your My Friends list. Go this route if you have lots of old friends to clear out, or you need to search for the user.

Select your Bitmoji/profile image at the top left. Select My Friends. Search or scroll to the friend you want to delete, and tap-and-hold their entry in the list. Take note of the three-dot menu at the top. There is an option to see recently added friends. This is a great way to delete users you just added by mistake. Finally, go to Manage Friendship > Remove Friend > Remove.



The Chat Page

If you want to unfriend people you've recently snapped with, save time and start at the Chat screen. This is where all your uncleared conversations are held, so deleting a friend you were just chatting with is best done here.

Similar to the above steps, just tap-and-hold the user's name to see the same options as step 4 above. Go to Manage Friendship to find the Remove Friend option.

Can You Unadd Multiple Friends on Snapchat at Once?

No. Snapchat doesn't let you bulk remove two or more friends. Unfortunately, the process for clearing out the friends list or removing two, 10, or 20 people from your account, is the same: erase one friend at a time with the steps outlined above.

The only exception is if you delete your whole Snapchat account. Technically, this is the quickest way to remove all your Snapchat friends in one move, but your username will go with it, as will your Snaps and chats.

Readd Friends You Deleted on Snapchat

There isn't a "deleted friends" list readily available within the Snapchat app that you can sift through to easily readd old friends.

However, it's still very easy to add people on Snapchat, even users you've deleted. Follow that link to learn how to add people from your contact list or by their username or Snapcode.

That said, if you do need your list of deleted friends, download your data from Snapchat. Included there is not only your current friends list, but also deleted friends, blocked users, hidden friend suggestions, and more.

One way to know if someone has blocked you on Snapchat is if you can't find them. This is most likely the case if you delete a friend, but then can't add them again.

Stop Old Friends From Adding You Back on Snapchat

If you have deleted someone, but they keep nagging you to be their friend, you can simply block them on Snapchat. If the user keeps messaging you, but you don't want to completely block them, through that link are directions for changing your privacy settings so only friends can contact you.