How to Remove a Follower on Spotify

What to Know On the Spotify desktop app, go to the user's profile, select the ellipses, and choose Block .

. If you're on an artist page, you won't be able to block them.

You can't block users through the Spotify mobile app.

This article explains how to block a follower on Spotify. You'll need to use the Spotify desktop app in order to do this.

How Do I Block Followers on Spotify?

Although you can't directly remove a follower on Spotify, you can block people following you. This will remove them from your followers list, and they won't be able to follow you again. On the Spotify desktop app, you can block your followers so they can't follow you or see your activity.

In the top-right corner on Spotify, click on your account name and select Profile. Underneath your profile name, click on your follower count. Select the person you want to block to go to their profile. Under their profile name and picture, click on the ellipses icon. Select Block and then Block again in the pop up window to confirm.

If you go back to your profile, you'll see the blocked user has been removed.

Can You Block Someone on Spotify?

Besides blocking followers, you can block anyone else that has a Spotify profile as well. You can do this similarly to blocking people you follow. Spotify recently added this feature to block other's user profiles, and it allows you to stop the people you block from viewing your profile or seeing your Spotify listening activity. At any time, you can also unblock a user if you wish.

How Do I Block Someone on Spotify?

If you want to block someone who may not follow you but has a Spotify profile, you can do this as well. The process is similar to blocking a follower.

Locate the profile you wish to block. You can do this by searching for their username, or finding a Spotify playlist they've made and selecting their username. On the user profile, underneath their picture and username, select the ellipses icon. Select the Block option. If you don't see it, you may have already blocked them, or you're on an artist profile, which can't be blocked. Choose Block again in the confirmation window to block the user. If you wish to unblock the user, you can go back to their profile and select the ellipses again and choose Unblock.

The user won't be notified of you blocking them and they won't be able to see your profile or any of your activity.