What to Know Pre-iOS 11: Settings > Facebook > Calendars > turn Off .



> > > turn . Android: Open Google Calendar and select gear icon > Settings > Calendar > Friends Birthdays > Unsubscribe .



and select > > > > . Facebook: Menu > Settings & Privacy > Settings > Notifications > disable notifications for Birthdays.

This article explains how to remove Facebook birthdays from your calendar across multiple devices.

How Do I Stop Facebook From Putting Birthdays on My Calendar?

Newer phones are less likely to automatically synchronize Facebook events to your calendar. Though if you’re using an older device/operating system (or manually allowed Facebook to sync with your calendar), you may still need to revoke some permissions.

Your first option is to refuse access. If the Facebook app asks you for access to your Calendar, or asks if you want to save an event to your calendar, deny it.

For iPhones and iPads

You won't have to go through preventative steps if you're using iOS 11 or later, as Facebook calendar syncing has been removed from more recent versions. It is possible that calendar remains, however, if you previously used Facebook in an earlier version of iOS and then updated to a newer one.

If you’re using something older than iOS 11, go to Settings > Facebook > Calendars, then turn Facebook calendars Off.

For Android Devices

The method for Android devices uses the Google Calendar app.

Select the gear icon in Google Calendar. Choose Settings. Go to Calendar. Unsubscribe from “Friends’ Birthdays.” Select the gear icon again and choose Sync with mobile device so synchronize the changes.

In the Facebook App

You can also turn off these calendar elements in the Facebook mobile app.

Select Menu (the icon with three horizontal lines). Select Settings & Privacy. Go to Settings. Choose Notifications. From the Notifications menu, find and select the categories you want to mute (in this case, Birthdays). Turn off all notifications in the selected category to prevent Facebook from sending you more notices.

How Do I Remove Facebook Birthdays From My Calendar?

Even after Facebook’s influence over your calendar has been removed, you could still find yourself with a few straggling birthdays. The process for removing saved birthdays varies slightly depending on your platform, but there are some similarities. Depending on your operating system this could be a simple settings toggle or a slightly more involved process.



Most of the steps detailed below will hide or remove all birthday events from your calendar. If you still want to keep some birthdays saved you may need to re-enter them afterwards, or remove unwanted birthdays one-by-one instead.

In iOS and iPadOS

The fix for iPhones and iPads uses the Calendar app.

Open the Calendar app and “zoom out” (i.e. select the < in the top-left corner of the screen) until you’re viewing the full year. Select Calendars at the bottom of the screen. If you see Facebook in your list of calendars, turn off the check mark next to its name to hide it. Or you can select the i icon > Delete Calendar to delete it entirely. If you can’t find a Facebook calendar, you can also un-check Birthdays to hide all birthdays from your calendar instead.

In Android

You'll head to your settings to catch leftover Facebook birthdays in Android.

Open Settings. Select Apps or Apps & notifications. Find and select Google Calendar. Select App Info, Choose Clear Data from the menu. Restart your device to finish saving your changes.