How to Remove a Device From Apple ID

What to Know You can remove or unlink an Apple device from your Apple ID or Apple account from another Apple device or from a Mac.



Make sure you’re signed into your Apple ID from the device you plan to use so it can find other connected devices.



Removing/unlinking a device from an Apple accountID is reversible, but may require you wait up to 90 days before signing into the removed device with the same (or new) Apple ID.

This article explains how to remove/unlink a device from your Apple ID.



What Does Removing a Device From Apple ID Do?

Removing a device from your Apple ID will cease that device’s ability to perform any functions related to your Apple account. Once removed, the device will no longer be able to receive notifications or messages sent to your Apple account, accept 2-factor authentication codes, connect to iCloud, make any purchases on the App Store, sync to other devices, or make backups of itself.



Removing a device from your Apple ID might also be necessary if you reach your device association limit (10 devices/5 computers) and wish to add another one. In such a scenario you could remove an old device to make room for the new one.



How Do I Remove a Device From My Apple Account?

You can remove an iPad, iPhone, or even your Mac from your Apple account from your other Apple devices. Just make sure you’re signed into your Apple account on the device you plan to use, otherwise it won’t know what devices to look for. From your iPhone or iPad:



The option to remove a device from your Apple account will not appear if you are logged into your Apple account while using that device to attempt removal (ex: using your iPad Air to remove itself).

Open your device’s Settings. From the Settings menu, tap your Apple ID at the top of the screen. It should display your name and the photo you selected to represent your account. Scroll down to the bottom of the menu and you’ll see a list of the different devices that are connected to your Apple ID. Select the device you want to remove from your Apple account. From the devices information page, tap Remove from Account. A pop-up will appear to let you know that removing the device from your account will prevent it from using iCloud or other Apple services until you log back in. Tap Remove to remove the device from your account. Depending on the device being removed, another pop-up may appear telling you to contact your carrier to deactivate your SIM card. While this process will remove the device from your Apple account, the device will still have your login details stored and may ask for you to log back in. To fully remove the device from your account you will need to manually log out of your Apple account from the device you’ve removed. To sign out of you Apple account on the device, go to your Apple ID menu and scroll down, then tap Sign Out. Type in your Apple ID password, then tap Turn Off to confirm. Once you’ve signed out of your Apple account and your device is removed from it, you do have the option to log back in if needed. Or someone else can input their Apple ID to connect the device to their account instead.

Removing a device from your Apple account and signing out does not remove all of your data or information. If you intend to sell your device, be sure to perform a factory reset.

How Do I Unlink an iPhone From an Apple ID?

Unlinking an iPhone from your Apple ID follows the same steps as above. You can also unlink your iPhone (or other Apple device) from your Apple ID using your Mac.



Open the Apple menu and click System Preferences. Click Apple ID in the top-right section of the menu. Or if you’re using macOS Mojave or earlier, click iCloud. Select the device you want to remove from the menu on the left side of the window. Click Remove from Account. A pop-up will appear asking you to confirm. Click Remove to continue or Cancel to go back. As above, this process will remove the device from your Apple account but the device will still have your login details stored, and may ask for you to log back in. To fully remove the device from your account you will need to manually log out of your Apple from that device.

Why Can’t I Remove a Device From My Apple ID?

If you can’t remove a device from your Apple ID (either because the option is greyed out or the option isn’t being shown at all), you might need to log out of your Apple ID on that device first. You can sign out of your Apple ID from that device by going to Settings > Apple ID and tapping Sign Out (you will need to input your Apple ID password to complete the sign out process.



Once you’re signed out, you should be able to remove the device from your Apple account by using another device or a Mac as detailed above.