How to Remove Connections on LinkedIn

On the page of the person you wish to remove, look just below their photo and biographical information and click the More... button. It will populate a drop-down menu.

When you use this removal method, LinkedIn may let that user know you visited their page. After that, it only takes a few clicks to realize you've removed them from your network.

Also, when looking to remove someone, there's no confirmation box that asks if you really want to go through with the action. As such, be sure you want to remove the person before actually clicking Remove Connection, otherwise, you may be stuck having to endure a little embarrassment as you send a new request to connect.