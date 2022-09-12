Social Media > Facebook How to Remove Connections on LinkedIn Here's how you can directly or discreetly remove a connection By Andrew Martins Andrew Martins Twitter Writer Ramapo College of New Jersey Andrew Martins is an award-winning journalist with a decade of professional experience and a life-long passion for technology. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Remove a Connect on LinkedIn Remove a Connection Without Them Knowing Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Direct removal: Click More... to the right of the person's profile > Remove connection in the drop-down menu.Discreet removal: Go to My Network > Connections > find the person > three dots > Remove connection. This article explains how to directly or discretely remove connections on LinkedIn. How Do I Remove Connections on LinkedIn? LinkedIn makes it easy to cull members from your network. Here's what to do. On the page of the person you wish to remove, look just below their photo and biographical information and click the More... button. It will populate a drop-down menu. In this drop down menu, select the second to last option called Remove Connection. When you use this removal method, LinkedIn may let that user know you visited their page. After that, it only takes a few clicks to realize you've removed them from your network. Also, when looking to remove someone, there's no confirmation box that asks if you really want to go through with the action. As such, be sure you want to remove the person before actually clicking Remove Connection, otherwise, you may be stuck having to endure a little embarrassment as you send a new request to connect. How to Remove a Connection From Your LinkedIn Without Them Knowing Sometimes you want to cut someone out of your professional life but want to do so in a way that doesn't result in hard feelings or incredulity. As such, LinkedIn has a way you can remove someone from your list of connections without possibly hurting or burning bridges. To start, look to the top of your profile page and click My Network. Once at your My Network page, look to the left for the Connections option under Manage my network. This will bring you to the entire list of connections you've made while on LinkedIn. Now, find the person you want to disconnect with by using the search function. You can search for the right contact by using their name, employer, and other identifying information to help make the search easier. After finding the person in question, look to the right of their listing and click the three dots located next to the Messages button to locate the Remove connection option. Select Remove Connection to remove that person from your network. Confirm your decision by clicking Remove. The person in question will not be notified by LinkedIn. FAQ How do I remove open to work on LinkedIn? To remove the "open to work" designation on LinkedIn, select your account profile icon and choose View Profile. At the top of the profile, you'll see the Open to Work box. Select Edit and choose Delete From Profile at the bottom of the page. How do I remove pending connections on LinkedIn? To clear your pending connection requests on LinkedIn, select My Network from the top of your profile page. Select Manage and choose the Sent tab. Select Withdraw next to any pending request you want to cancel. You won't be able to connect with that recipient for three weeks. How do I remove skills on LinkedIn? To remove skills on your LinkedIn profile, select your account profile icon and choose View Profile. Go to the Skills section and select Edit. On the Skills page, select Edit next to any skill you want to remove and select Delete Skill > Delete. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit