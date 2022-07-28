How to Remove Chat From Windows 11

What to Know Right-click on the taskbar and choose Taskbar Settings . Toggle Chat to off.

This article will teach you two different ways to remove the Chat icon from the taskbar in Windows 11.

How to Remove Chat From Taskbar

Windows 11 adds many new features and functions for you to take advantage of. One useful function is adding a Chat feature to the Windows 11 taskbar. By default, the chat feature allows you to access Microsoft Teams easily. But, if you don’t use Teams or just don’t want the icon on your taskbar, you can remove it.

Remove Chat Icon Directly From the Taskbar

The easiest way to remove the Chat from the Windows 11 taskbar is to right-click on the Windows taskbar and select Taskbar Settings. Next, simply toggle off the Chat option to disable it and free up space on your taskbar.



Remove Chat Icon Using Windows Settings

Follow these steps to remove the chat icon from your Windows taskbar.

Open Settings and navigate to Personalization. Select Taskbar from the list of options. Toggle the Chat option to off.

To turn the icon back on, simply repeat these steps and toggle Chat back to on.

Remove Chat Icon Via Windows Search Bar

In the Windows search bar, type Taskbar Settings,” press the return key switch chat to "off."

Why Did Microsoft Add a Chat Icon to My Taskbar?

The chat icon was added to the taskbar in Windows 11 to push Microsoft Teams to more users. Microsoft has been pushing to make Teams more adaptable for both businesses and individual users. The Chat icon was added to let users more easily access the Teams application. When activated, you can easily make calls and send text messages using Microsoft Teams from the Chat icon in Windows 11.