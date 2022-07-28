Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Microsoft How to Remove Chat From Windows 11 There are three ways to do this, starting with a right-click on the Taskbar By Joshua Hawkins Joshua Hawkins Twitter Freelance Technology Reporter Full Sail University Josh Hawkins is a freelance writer for Lifewire who loves writing about the latest tech and gadgets that help make people’s lives easier. As an avid gamer and VR enthusiast, he also enjoys diving deep into the technology that helps bring those kinds of experiences to life. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 28, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Remove the Chat Icon Why Was This Added to the Taskbar? Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Right-click on the taskbar and choose Taskbar Settings. Toggle Chat to off.To remove the taskbar chat icon, access Settings > Personalization > Taskbar > toggle Chat to off.In the Windows search bar, type “Taskbar Settings”, press enter, and toggle Chat to off. This article will teach you two different ways to remove the Chat icon from the taskbar in Windows 11. How to Remove Chat From Taskbar Windows 11 adds many new features and functions for you to take advantage of. One useful function is adding a Chat feature to the Windows 11 taskbar. By default, the chat feature allows you to access Microsoft Teams easily. But, if you don’t use Teams or just don’t want the icon on your taskbar, you can remove it. Remove Chat Icon Directly From the Taskbar The easiest way to remove the Chat from the Windows 11 taskbar is to right-click on the Windows taskbar and select Taskbar Settings. Next, simply toggle off the Chat option to disable it and free up space on your taskbar. Remove Chat Icon Using Windows Settings Follow these steps to remove the chat icon from your Windows taskbar. Open Settings and navigate to Personalization. Select Taskbar from the list of options. Toggle the Chat option to off. To turn the icon back on, simply repeat these steps and toggle Chat back to on. Remove Chat Icon Via Windows Search Bar In the Windows search bar, type Taskbar Settings,” press the return key switch chat to "off." Why Did Microsoft Add a Chat Icon to My Taskbar? The chat icon was added to the taskbar in Windows 11 to push Microsoft Teams to more users. Microsoft has been pushing to make Teams more adaptable for both businesses and individual users. The Chat icon was added to let users more easily access the Teams application. When activated, you can easily make calls and send text messages using Microsoft Teams from the Chat icon in Windows 11. FAQ How do I remove weather from the taskbar in Windows 11? Open Settings and select Personalization > Taskbar. Or, right-click the taskbar and select Taskbar Settings. Next to Widgets, turn the slider to Off. The Weather icon will immediately be removed from the taskbar. How do I remove Teams from the taskbar in Windows 11? To remove Teams from your taskbar, launch Settings and select Apps > Startup. Scroll down to Microsoft Teams and turn the slider to Off. You won't see Teams in the taskbar on startup. How do I remove widgets from the taskbar in Windows 11? The easiest way to remove widgets from the taskbar in Windows 11 is to right-click the taskbar and select Taskbar Settings. Next to Widgets, turn the slider to Off. You can also go to Settings > Personalization > Taskbar and turn off Widgets. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit