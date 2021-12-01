What to Know Delete the blank page icon in the Navigation pane under the View menu.

Find and delete any page break creating the blank page.

Adjust sizing or delete paragraph markers before or after a table at the end of your document.

So, you'd like to remove a blank page in Word. Usually, pressing the delete/backspace key on your keyboard enough times should work just fine. However, sometimes it may not be so simple.

How to Remove a Blank Page in Word

The easiest way to remove a blank page in Microsoft Word is simply using the delete/backspace key. However your cursor placement before deleting is important.



Start by placing the cursor at the very bottom of the blank page in Word. If there is any space at the top of the following page, you may need to place the cursor at the start of that blank line to remove any extra blank space.

Press the delete/backspace key on the keyboard until every blank line is deleted and the entire blank page is gone. You may need to adjust any remaining blank lines so the start of the next page begins at the very top.

Another approach to delete a blank page in Word is by placing the cursor at the top of the blank page, holding down the Shift key and then pressing the down arrow on the keyboard until the entire blank page is selected. Once you've done that, you can press the delete/backspace key (just once) to delete the entire blank page.



How Do I Delete a Page in Word That Won't Delete?

If you've attempted the process above but the blank page didn't delete, there could be several reasons. Blank pages may not always show up in certain layout views, or some formatting issues in Word can generate blank pages even when none shows up in page layout view.

If you aren't able to delete the blank page in normal view, try deleting it in the Navigation pane. Select the View menu, and enable Navigation Pane in the Show section of the ribbon.

In the Navigation pane on the left, select the blank page from the list of pages. Once it's highlighted, press the delete/backspace key and the blank page should disappear.

Another issue which can cause a blank page you can't delete is when a page break is inserted into the page. You can clear this by ensuring a page break starts a new page, which will let you delete the blank page. To update this section setting, select the Layout menu and select Margins in the ribbon. Then, select Custom Margins.

Select the Layouts tab. In the Section start dropdown, select New page. Select OK. This should make the blank page display in any new section so you can delete it.

An embedded page break is another way a blank page can be created. Check to see if there's a page break by looking for visible formatting marks. Select File, Options, and Display in the left pane. Enable the checkbox to the left of Show all formatting marks. Select OK.

Scroll through your document and look through the formatting marks. Look for the Page Break formatting mark, hopefully around the blank page you want to delete. Just highlight the formatting mark and press the delete/backspace key. This will delete the blank page.



Tables and Blank Pages in Word

A table inserted at the end of a page can also create a blank page in Word. Tables automatically have a paragraph at the end, which can create a blank page at the end of your document.



