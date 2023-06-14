How to Remove AirPods From an Apple ID

Start with the the Find My app or even the iCloud website

By
Sam Costello
Sam Costello
Sam Costello
Writer
  • Ithaca College
Sam Costello has been writing about tech since 2000. His writing has appeared in publications such as CNN.com, PC World, InfoWord, and many others.
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023

In This Article

Jump to a Section

What to Know

  • Using the Find My app: Once in pairing range: Tap AirPods > Remove This Device > Remove.
  • Using iCloud: On iCloud.com: Find My > All Devices > AirPods > Remove from Account > Remove.
  • You can't remove AirPods from someone else's Apple ID. Only the owner of the Apple ID can remove them.

AirPods are paired to your Apple ID and, before you give away or sell your AirPods, you need to remove them from your Apple ID. This article provides instructions for two ways to remove every model and every generation of AirPods from an Apple ID.

How to Remove Apple ID from AirPods Using the 'Find My' App

When you first set up AirPods, they're connected to your Apple ID via "Pairing Lock" (the AirPods equivalent of the iPhone's Activation Lock). Apple uses Pairing Lock to let you track AirPods using Find My and for all your devices to recognize and connect to the AirPods without setting them up repeatedly.

If you don't remove the Pairing Lock before passing along your AirPods, though, their new owner won't be able to connect them to their Apple ID or use all of their features.

So, before giving away or selling your AirPods, you can use the Find My app on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to remove your Apple ID from the AirPods.

  1. Begin by making sure the AirPods are within the pairing range of the device you're using.

    If you're not in pairing range, you can still follow these steps, but the person you give them to will need to reset the AirPods.

  2. Make sure you're logged in to the Find My app using the same Apple ID the AirPods are paired to.

  3. In the Find My app, swipe up to show the list of all your devices.

  4. Tap the AirPods you want to remove from your Apple ID.

  5. Swipe up on the information about the AirPods to reveal more details.

    Steps to take in the Find My app on an iPhone to remove AirPods from an Apple ID.

  6. Tap Remove This Device.

  7. In the pop-up window, tap Remove.

    The final steps to remove AirPods from an Apple ID using the Find My app on an iPhone.

AirPods can only be removed from an Apple ID by the person who controls the Apple ID to which the AirPods are paired. There's no way to remove AirPods from someone else's Apple ID.

How to Remove Apple ID from AirPods Using iCloud

If you don't want to use the Find My app or don't have access to it, you can remove AirPods from an Apple ID with iCloud (this also works for removing other Apple devices from an Apple ID). Just follow these steps:

  1. Log into iCloud.com using the Apple ID that the AirPods are paired to.

    Screenshot of iCloud sign-in screen

  2. Click Find My.

    The iCloud dashboard with the Find My icon highlighted.

  3. Click All Devices.

    The All Devices menu highlighted in the Find My app on iCloud.com.

  4. Click the AirPods you want to remove.

    The All Devices menu open with the device highlighted that is to be removed from an Apple ID. The view is from the Find My app on the iCloud site inside the Safari browser.

  5. Click Remove from Account.

    The Remove from Account button highlighted in the Find My app on the iCloud site. The view is from inside the Safari browser on a Mac.

  6. In the pop-up window, click Remove.

    The second instance of the Remove button highlighted in the Find My app on the iCloud.com site. The view is from inside the Safari browser on a Mac.
FAQ
  • How do I reset AirPods?

    You can reset your AirPods without removing them from your Apple ID; you'll usually do this if they aren't working properly. To do so, go to the Bluetooth section of the device they're connected to and select the i icon next to them > Forget This Device. Then, put them into their case and hold the Setup button for 15 seconds, or until the status light turns amber and then white. Finally, re-pair them with your phone or computer.

  • How do I connect AirPods to a Mac?

    First, make sure that Bluetooth is on, and then go to System Preferences > Bluetooth. Put your Airpods in their case, and then press and hold the button on the back until the light flashes white. They should then appear in the devices window on your Mac, where you can select them to pair.

Was this page helpful?