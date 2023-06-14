How to Remove AirPods From an Apple ID

What to Know Using the Find My app: Once in pairing range: Tap AirPods > Remove This Device > Remove .

AirPods are paired to your Apple ID and, before you give away or sell your AirPods, you need to remove them from your Apple ID. This article provides instructions for two ways to remove every model and every generation of AirPods from an Apple ID.



How to Remove Apple ID from AirPods Using the 'Find My' App

When you first set up AirPods, they're connected to your Apple ID via "Pairing Lock" (the AirPods equivalent of the iPhone's Activation Lock). Apple uses Pairing Lock to let you track AirPods using Find My and for all your devices to recognize and connect to the AirPods without setting them up repeatedly.

If you don't remove the Pairing Lock before passing along your AirPods, though, their new owner won't be able to connect them to their Apple ID or use all of their features.

So, before giving away or selling your AirPods, you can use the Find My app on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to remove your Apple ID from the AirPods.



Begin by making sure the AirPods are within the pairing range of the device you're using. If you're not in pairing range, you can still follow these steps, but the person you give them to will need to reset the AirPods. Make sure you're logged in to the Find My app using the same Apple ID the AirPods are paired to. In the Find My app, swipe up to show the list of all your devices. Tap the AirPods you want to remove from your Apple ID. Swipe up on the information about the AirPods to reveal more details. Tap Remove This Device. In the pop-up window, tap Remove.

AirPods can only be removed from an Apple ID by the person who controls the Apple ID to which the AirPods are paired. There's no way to remove AirPods from someone else's Apple ID.

How to Remove Apple ID from AirPods Using iCloud

If you don't want to use the Find My app or don't have access to it, you can remove AirPods from an Apple ID with iCloud (this also works for removing other Apple devices from an Apple ID). Just follow these steps:

Log into iCloud.com using the Apple ID that the AirPods are paired to. Click Find My. Click All Devices. Click the AirPods you want to remove. Click Remove from Account. In the pop-up window, click Remove.