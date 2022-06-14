How to Remove Ads on an Amazon Fire Tablet

Start on the Amazon site and finish the process on the Fire Tablet

Cesar Aroldo-Cadenas
Cesar Aroldo-Cadenas
What to Know

  • Desktop: Amazon account > Digital Services and Device Support > Manage devices > select tablet > Remove offers.
  • Fire tablet: Settings > App & Notifications > Amazon App Settings > Home Screens > turn off Recommendations.
  • After removing ads, you can customize your wallpaper: Settings > Display > select different background > Set.

This article explains the safest method to remove advertisements from appearing on your Amazon Fire tablet. This method incurs a fee from Amazon.

Disabling Ads via Amazon Website

Amazon calls the ads "Special Offers" and you can disable them by starting at the Amazon site itself.

  1. After signing into your Amazon account, hover over Accounts & Lists, then click Account in the drop down menu.

    Amazon website with Account & Lists and Account highlighted

  2. Under Your Account, click Digital Services and Device Support.

    Digital Services and Device Support highlighted in Amazon account

  3. In this section, click Manage devices.

    Manage devices selected on Amazon website

  4. Select Fire Tablet under Devices.

    Fire tablet under Devices on Amazon website

  5. Select which tablet you want to be free of ads.

    Fire tablet selection on Amazon website

  6. Scroll down until you reach a box that reads Special Offers.

  7. Click the Remove offers button.

    Amazon account Special Offers box with Remove Offers highlighted

  8. A new window will appear asking you if you want to remove the special offers (remembers, that's what Amazon calls the ads), from your Fire tablet.

  9. Click the End Offers and Pay the Fee button.

    Remove special offers option on Amazon account

  10. Afterward, you will see a message explaining it can take up to 24 hours for the ads to leave your Fire tablet.

    Turn off in progress

Removing Ads on the Fire Tablet Itself

After you disable Special Offers in your Amazon profile, you then have to go to your Fire tablet and disable Recommendations there.

  1. Open the Settings app on on your Fire tablet.

  2. Tap Apps & Notifications in this menu.

  3. In App & Notifications. tap Amazon App Settings

    Amazon Fire tablet settings

  4. Scroll down and tap Home Screens in this new window.

  5. Under Home Screens, toggle off Recommendations

  6. Then toggle off Continue and Recommended Row.

    Toggle off Recommendations on Fire tablet

  7. After that's done, you will see the Fire tablet Home screen free of any ads.

Customizing After Disabling

This section will show you how you can, with ads disabled, change the lock screen image on your Amazon Fire Tablet.

  1. Open up the Settings app and tap Display.

  2. In the Display section, tap Wallpaper.

    Display and Wallpaper selected on Fire tablet

  3. In the next window, you will be able to select from a series of backgrounds to be your new wallpaper. You can scroll left to right as you look for the one you like best.

  4. Select a background and tap Set.

    Choosing a wallpaper for Fire tablet

  5. If you don't like any of the wallpapers given or would prefer your own, tap Amazon Photos in the bottom left corner to open your Amazon Photos account.

  6. Here you can scroll through the images you have on your Amazon Photos account.

  7. Tap one and it will take you to the main page where you can adjust the image. When done, tap Set.

  8. And now you have an Amazon Fire tablet with a custom wallpaper.

    Amazon Photos icon and finished custom wallpaper
FAQ
  • What are other ways to disable ads on an Amazon Fire tablet?

    Only one safe method to remove ads on a Fire tablet exists, and that's paying a fee directly to Amazon. Some apps may also promise to get the ads off of your device, but you run a high risk of identity theft if you use them. One way to stop the tablet from loading new ads is to use it in Airplane Mode, but doing so will stop you from using the internet.

  • How much does it cost to remove ads from an Amazon Fire tablet?

    Amazon makes you pay back any discount you received on your tablet when you agreed to see ads. The cost to remove them later will be around $15 to $20.

