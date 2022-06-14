How to Remove Ads on an Amazon Fire Tablet

What to Know Desktop: Amazon account > Digital Services and Device Support > Manage devices > select tablet > Remove offers .

> > > select tablet > . Fire tablet: Settings > App & Notifications > Amazon App Settings > Home Screens > turn off Recommendations .

> > > > turn off . After removing ads, you can customize your wallpaper: Settings > Display > select different background > Set.

This article explains the safest method to remove advertisements from appearing on your Amazon Fire tablet. This method incurs a fee from Amazon.

Disabling Ads via Amazon Website

Amazon calls the ads "Special Offers" and you can disable them by starting at the Amazon site itself.

After signing into your Amazon account, hover over Accounts & Lists, then click Account in the drop down menu. Under Your Account, click Digital Services and Device Support. In this section, click Manage devices. Select Fire Tablet under Devices. Select which tablet you want to be free of ads. Scroll down until you reach a box that reads Special Offers. Click the Remove offers button. A new window will appear asking you if you want to remove the special offers (remembers, that's what Amazon calls the ads), from your Fire tablet. Click the End Offers and Pay the Fee button. Afterward, you will see a message explaining it can take up to 24 hours for the ads to leave your Fire tablet.

Removing Ads on the Fire Tablet Itself

After you disable Special Offers in your Amazon profile, you then have to go to your Fire tablet and disable Recommendations there.

Open the Settings app on on your Fire tablet. Tap Apps & Notifications in this menu. In App & Notifications. tap Amazon App Settings Scroll down and tap Home Screens in this new window. Under Home Screens, toggle off Recommendations Then toggle off Continue and Recommended Row. After that's done, you will see the Fire tablet Home screen free of any ads.

Customizing After Disabling

This section will show you how you can, with ads disabled, change the lock screen image on your Amazon Fire Tablet.

Open up the Settings app and tap Display. In the Display section, tap Wallpaper. In the next window, you will be able to select from a series of backgrounds to be your new wallpaper. You can scroll left to right as you look for the one you like best. Select a background and tap Set. If you don't like any of the wallpapers given or would prefer your own, tap Amazon Photos in the bottom left corner to open your Amazon Photos account. Here you can scroll through the images you have on your Amazon Photos account. Tap one and it will take you to the main page where you can adjust the image. When done, tap Set. And now you have an Amazon Fire tablet with a custom wallpaper.