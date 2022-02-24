Reddit's New Discover Tab Encourages Exploration

Reddit has revealed what it's referring to as its "first new surface in roughly two years," the Discover tab, which it believes will be a big help to users looking for new communities and content.

According to Reddit, a number of users have been asking for a better way to find new communities and posts that match their interests, and its answer is the Discover tab. The new feature will appear as a compass icon on the app's bottom bar (next to the Home button). Once selected, the tab will provide suggestions based on the communities they've already joined and topics they spend a lot of time exploring.

Reddit

"We're making discovering relevant content and communities more intuitive with the Discover Tab," said Reddit's Director of Product for Content and Communities, Jason Costa, in the announcement "It's a great new way for people to explore and engage with hundreds of thousands of communities around the world."

A feedback system is also in place, allowing Redditors to curate their suggestions by selecting "show me more of this content," "show me less of that content," or "hide that content."



Reddit

Along with the Discovery tab, Reddit has added a Community Drawer to help keep everything organized. The new drawer is accessible via the dropdown menu and includes fast access to moderators' feeds, subscribed communities, followed Redditor accounts, and r/all.



The Discover tab and the Community Drawer features should be live and functional for Redditors now, so long as they're logged in.