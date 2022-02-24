News > Social Media Reddit's New Discover Tab Encourages Exploration And a new Drawer option help keep those discoveries organized By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 24, 2022 01:21PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Social Media Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Reddit has revealed what it's referring to as its "first new surface in roughly two years," the Discover tab, which it believes will be a big help to users looking for new communities and content. According to Reddit, a number of users have been asking for a better way to find new communities and posts that match their interests, and its answer is the Discover tab. The new feature will appear as a compass icon on the app's bottom bar (next to the Home button). Once selected, the tab will provide suggestions based on the communities they've already joined and topics they spend a lot of time exploring. Reddit "We're making discovering relevant content and communities more intuitive with the Discover Tab," said Reddit's Director of Product for Content and Communities, Jason Costa, in the announcement "It's a great new way for people to explore and engage with hundreds of thousands of communities around the world." A feedback system is also in place, allowing Redditors to curate their suggestions by selecting "show me more of this content," "show me less of that content," or "hide that content." Reddit Along with the Discovery tab, Reddit has added a Community Drawer to help keep everything organized. The new drawer is accessible via the dropdown menu and includes fast access to moderators' feeds, subscribed communities, followed Redditor accounts, and r/all. The Discover tab and the Community Drawer features should be live and functional for Redditors now, so long as they're logged in. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit