Reddit Boycott Shows Why Users Love the Online Forums

Reddit users are boycotting new policies by the website this week.

Experts say the passionate response shows how involved users are in the site.

Many users have found friendship and community on Reddit.

Red and white Reddit logo with unread badge. Brett Jordan / Unsplash

This week's massive Reddit boycott shows how the social media platform fills a growing need for online communities.

Thousands of Reddit forums went silent in a user-driven protest against the website. The movement is over how Reddit plans to remake pricing that could drive out some third-party services. Experts say the coordinated action is an example of the passion of Reddit users.

"Our offline communities have become so weakened," Tim Boucher, who runs several Reddit forums, told Lifewire in an email interview. "We might not even know our next-door neighbors at all, but at least in online communities, we can find some small fraction of that missing real-life community, all centered around the things we're interested in rather than the geographical circumstances of our lives."

Silence of the Reddit Forums

More than 8,000 subreddits were dark as of Tuesday afternoon, according to an online tracker. The boycott participants say they are protesting against a new policy that will charge some third-party apps to access data on the site, leading to worries about accessibility.

"These protests, like the current one, were led by the site's volunteer moderators, who dedicate a significant amount of time providing important content moderation services (such as removing rule-violating content and sanctioning users) but also doing important community building activity as well, such as developing community-specific policies, creating content, and engaging with their users," Sarah Ann Gilbert, a researcher at Cornell University who studies online communities, said in an email interview.

The current Reddit action is not the first time Reddit users have protested decisions made by its administration, Gilbert noted. The first was in 2015, after Reddit suddenly, and without notice, let go of an employee who provided vital support to moderators.

The movement quickly grew in scope to protest the general lack of support for volunteer moderators from Reddit, Gilbert said. Since then, there have been several other protests. For example, in 2020, after the murder of George Floyd, CEO Steve Huffman, posted a blog claiming that Reddit did not tolerate racism, despite allowing subreddits dedicated to perpetuating hate on the site. To protest racism on Reddit, moderators also limited access to their communities. Similarly, in 2021, moderators limited access in response to the lack of support in combating COVID-19 denialism.

Home Is Where the Forum Is

Reddit has become a second home for many users. Online communities provide people with access to something that's meaningful to them that they might not necessarily have offline, Gilbert said. For example, the community that she moderates, r/AskHistorians, "provides many of its users with access to history they wouldn't otherwise have—sometimes it's that no one in their offline life is as interested in history as they are, or that they can't afford to pay for," she noted.

Other Reddit communities help people provide advice or social support. "Over time, some people even develop friendships with other community members. Online communities are a type of what's known in sociology as a third place, which provides important social functions outside of work or the home," Gilbert said.

Reddit users are also drawn to the forums for the fun of being part of a raucous online presence. Boucher said that user profile pages have become a place for advertising and communicating a personal brand on other sites like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Medium.

Receiving social media notifications on a smartphone. Oscar Wong / Getty Images

"This can lead naturally to people mainly using those sites to promote themselves, their work, their brand," he added. "It has its place, but that can get quite tiresome for people, and I think Reddit offers a substantial alternative way of interacting."

Anonymity helps make users feel comfortable on Reddit. An account's profile page does not contain, for example, a user photo or link to all your other social media presences.

"Because everyone is sort of equalized, and more often than not, usernames are random strings of funny words, it's much easier to engage in a sort of light-hearted back and forth with people," Boucher said. "And much less common that you end up seeing intense flame wars and people just battling things out like you see on Twitter."