Nintendo Switch Will Go Red to Celebrate Everyone's Favorite Plumber

Excited for Super Mario Bros. Wonder? Now you can celebrate with a matching new OLED Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo just announced a brand-new Nintendo Switch to coincide with the forthcoming launch of 2D platformer Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Mario Red Edition releases on October 6 and ships in a glorious red hue that would look great on a plumber’s cap. The red palette swap is the most significant design change, but not the only one. There’s a silhouette of Mario on the back of the dock, and removing the dock plate reveals a series of retro-styled coins. Beyond that, everything is red, from the Joy-Con controllers to the dock and the console itself.

Nintendo

It’s worth noting that this is the OLED edition, which should really make all of the psychedelic colors from Super Mario Bros. Wonder truly pop. To that end, the company streamed a Nintendo Direct today that focused on Mario’s latest adventure. It officially releases on October 20, just a couple of weeks after the console. The Mario Red Switch does not come with the game and will cost around $350, depending on where you buy it.

Nintendo likes to drop new console redesigns with big game launches. Most recently, the company released a redesigned OLED Switch alongside The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.