‘Red Dead Redemption’ and ‘Undead Nightmare’ Are Switch and PS4 Bound

Open-world Old West adventure Red Dead Redemption is headed to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4—minus online multiplayer.

2010 open-world cowboy epic Red Dead Redemption is headed to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation4, as revealed today by Rockstar Games. But this won't be the vanilla John Marston saga—the release will also include Game of the Year edition content, along with the self-contained Undead Nightmare expansion.

Rockstar Games

The M-rated Old West adventure puts you in the boots of Marston as he's tasked with hunting down members of his old outlaw gang. Of course, as it's an open-ended game with a vast map to explore, you can also go off-script and take on other odd jobs like cattle wrangling, bounty hunting, and more.

Or, if you prefer a little less realism, there's the Undead Nightmare add-on that takes a bit of a "what if" detour partway through the main story by throwing a zombie onslaught into the mix. Complete with special zombie enemy types and a number of extra side missions (like hunting a chupacabra).

Rockstar Games

While the bundle contains all of the extensive single-player content from the 2010 classic, it does not feature the multiplayer mode found in other versions of the game. An explanation hasn't been given for why the online content was left out, but we can assume it's most likely due to Rockstar focusing on the more popular Red Dead Online.

Pre-orders (and wishlisting) for the digital version of the bundle are open now for both the Switch and PS4, priced at $49.99 and scheduled for launch on Thursday, August 17. A physical edition is also expected to release at retail locations starting Wednesday, October 13.