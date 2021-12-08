What to Know File > Open > Recover Unsaved Presentations or File > Info > Manage Presentations > Recover Unsaved Presentations .

> > or > > > . For deleted presentations, check your Recycle Bin and automatic backup folders, or use recovery software like DiskDrill.

To enable autosave, select the AutoSave toggle in the upper-left corner or go to File > Options > Save > AutoSave.

This article explains how to recover an unsaved PowerPoint. These instructions apply to PowerPoint 2019, 2016, 2013, and Microsoft Office 365.

How Do I Recover a PowerPoint That Was Not Saved?

There are a few ways to recover an unsaved PowerPoint. If one method doesn't work, you should try one of the other options outlined below.

PowerPoint has a feature called AutoRecover which periodically stores data from your presentations. In newer versions of PowerPoint, you can access AutoRecover files from within PowerPoint:

Go to the File tab.

Select Open.

Select Recover Unsaved Presentations at the bottom of the list of recent files.

Select your presentation to open it. If you don't see it, move on to the next section to try a different method.



Alternate Way to Recover an Unsaved PowerPoint

Depending on your version of PowerPoint, the steps for recovering unsaved presentations might be different:



Go to the File tab.

Select Info.

Select Manage Presentations > Recover Unsaved Presentations.

Select your presentation to open it.



If you don't see the Recover Unsaved Presentations option in PowerPoint, you might find your presentation in the following folder on Windows:

C:\Users\User\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\PowerPoint

On Mac, AutoRecover data can be found in this folder:

Users/User/Library/Containers/com.Microsoft.Powerpoint/Data/Library/Preferences/AutoRecovery



Copy and paste the above file path in the File Explorer or Finder address bar, then press Enter to open the folder. Replace User with your own Windows or Mac username.

If you still don't see your file, try looking in the following folder on Windows:

C:\Users\User\AppData\Local\Temp

Alternatively, press Windows key+R to bring up the Run command and enter %temp% in the Run prompt to open the Temp folder. To find your presentation, search for ppt files.

How Do I Get My PowerPoint Presentation Back?

If you previously saved a presentation and it got deleted, there are a few things you can try to recover your PowerPoint.

First, check your Windows Recycle Bin or Mac Trash folder. Depending on how long ago it was deleted, you may be able to restore files from the Recycle Bin or recover files from the Trash on Mac. If successful, the file should return to its original folder.

If you use automatic backup software, check your backup folders. You can also try to restore your file using recovery software like Recuva or Disk Drill.



Enable PowerPoint AutoSave

PowerPoint includes an AutoSave feature which backs up your work every few seconds. Select the AutoSave toggle switch in the upper-left corner of your presentation to turn it On, or go to go to File > Options > Save and check the AutoSave box.

