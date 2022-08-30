What to Know Go to profile image > Settings > My Data > Memories > Submit Request .

> > > > . Enter your Snapchat account information when asked, and your request will be submitted.

Then, look out for an email you can download with all your Snapchat Memories.

This article explains how to recover deleted Snapchat Memories. This works for both iPhone and Android devices. Snapchat support may take some time to process your request, and depending on your account, every Memory may not always be recovered; however, it usually doesn't take long, and usually, you'll get back all your missing Memories.

How to Get Snapchat Memories Back

The best way to get your Snapchat Memories back is directly from Snapchat, which stores your Memories on their servers. You can go into the Snapchat app and ask for a copy of your data. Then, check your email for a file with whatever you requested.

In the Snapchat app, select your profile image. Tap the Settings gear. From Settings, select My Data at the bottom. You'll be prompted to enter in your Snapchat username and password, for your protection. The My Data page will show you all the data you can request from Snapchat. At the bottom, enter the email you'd like your data to be sent off to. Snapchat notes that typically you'll get your data within 24 hours or sooner but that it can, in some circumstances, take longer. It won't usually be much of a wait, but don't expect to get them instantly with the press of a button. Keep an eye on your email, as Snapchat will send you a file containing all your account's data, including your Memories.

Tips and Tricks to Avoid Losing Snapchat Memories

The best way to keep all your Snapchat Memories is not to delete them, of course, but that can be easier said than done. However, there are some tips and tricks to help you keep track of all the images you'd like to keep around.

The best way to avoid future problems is to regularly go in and save Memories to your device. You can also go into your Settings page in Snapchat and find the Memories section; in there, you can choose to save Snaps to both your device as well as Memories, as well as set up backups. You can even decide if you want to automatically save your own stories.