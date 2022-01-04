How to Recover Deleted Screenshots on iPhone

What to Know You can find deleted images in the Photos app by scrolling down to the bottom of the main menu and looking in the Recently Deleted folder.



This article explains how to locate and recover images that have been deleted from your iPhone’s Camera Roll.

Can You Recover Deleted Screenshots on an iPhone?

Yes you can! When a screenshot or photo is deleted from your iPhone’s Camera Roll it ends up in a specific folder, where it will stay for 30 days before being permanently removed.

Open the Photos app. Scroll down to the bottom of the menu. Tap Recently Deleted. All of the photos you’ve deleted in the past 30 days will appear here. At the bottom of each image’s thumbnail you’ll see how many days a photo has left before being automatically deleted. You can also tap an image to view it more closely.

Can I Restore Deleted Screenshots?

You can do this, too! Any previously deleted images still in your iPhone’s Recently Deleted folder can be recovered and added back to your Camera Roll.



Restored images will reappear in your Camera Roll relative to when they were originally taken. For example, if you recover an image from two weeks ago it will appear before images taken a few days ago.

Open the Photos app. Scroll down to the bottom of the menu. Tap Recently Deleted. Find the image you want to restore (depending on how long ago the image was deleted, you may have to scroll up to find it). Tap and hold on an image to expand the thumbnail and pull up the Recover button. Tap Recover to immediately send the image back to your Camera Roll. You’ll be able to find it in the Recents folder. You can tap an image (instead of tapping and holding) to view it more closely. From here you can pinch to zoom in or out, tap Recover to send it to your Camera Roll, or tap Delete to permanently remove the image from your iPhone (this cannot be undone). Tap Recover and a verification button will appear. Tap Recover Photo to confirm and send the image back to your Camera Roll or tap Cancel to stop recovery.

Are Deleted Screenshots Gone Forever?

Well, yes and no. Images that have been deleted from your iPhone’s Camera Roll will be moved to the Recently Deleted folder but are still accessible for up to 30 days from the time you select Delete.



Once those 30 days have passed, you decide to clear the Recently Deleted folder, or you manually delete an image in that folder, it’s gone for good and you won’t be able to recover it.