This article explains how to both manually and automatically record calls on Samsung Galaxy phones.

Can You Record a Phone Call on a Samsung?

Depending on your phone's model, you may be able to record calls on a Samsung without using a third-party app.

Recording phone calls without the knowledge and consent of all parties is illegal in many places.

On a Samsung phone, you can't, by default, record voice calls you make via Wi-Fi or VoIP (such as Skype calls). There are third-party recording apps which offer more options, but most of them will not work on devices running Android 9 or newer. You can root your Android phone to install recording software, but it will void the device's warranty.

Call recording may not be an option for all carriers in different countries. If your Samsung doesn't support call recording, there are alternative ways to record calls on Android.

How to Automatically Record Phone Calls on a Samsung

Some Samsung Galaxy phones offer the option to record calls automatically. You can choose to record all calls or calls from specific numbers. There's no way to manually record calls on some Samsung models, so automatic recording may be your only choice.



Here's how to record calls on a Samsung automatically using the default Phone app preloaded on your phone:

Open the Phone app. Tap the three-dot menu. Tap Settings. Tap Record calls.

You'll see Recording calls instead if the automatic recording feature is already turned on. Tap Auto recording.

Tap the toggle at the top to turn auto-record On, then choose to record All calls, Unsaved numbers, or Selected numbers.

You'll be asked to accept the terms and conditions the first time you've enabled this feature.

How to Record Calls on a Samsung Manually

Here's how to manually record a call if your Samsung supports it:



Open the Phone app and make your call, or receive an incoming call. Tap Record call to begin recording. If you don't see it, tap the three-dot menu, then choose Record call.

If this is your first time recording a call, tap Confirm to accept the terms and conditions.

The person on the other end will not be notified that you are recording them.



How Do I Find My Recorded Phone Calls?

Here's how to find the calls you record on your Samsung:



Open the Phone app and tap the three-dot menu.

Tap Settings. Tap Record calls (or Recording calls). Tap Recorded calls. You'll see all of your recorded calls. The file names include the contact's name or phone number. Tap the recording you wish to review, then tap the Share icon to send the recording via Gmail, Google Drive, or another way.