4 Ways to Record Audio on Android

Audio recording is a function built-in to most, if not all, Android devices. But there are other options, too, depending on what you need.

Below are easy-to-use, free ways to capture audio on Android. There's a method for any situation, whether you want to record a voice memo, something playing on your device, or sounds from around you.

Use Google's Recorder App

What We Like Creates a transcript.

Recordings are accessible from a computer.

Supports editing the recording.

Auto-detects music and different people. What We Don't Like Requires a Pixel 3 or later Pixel phone.

Recorder is a free voice recording app from Google that might even already be installed on your phone. It's awesome for recording audio because it turns spoken words into searchable transcripts, is easy to share and back up to Google Drive, will automatically tag music versus spoken words, and can also record sounds coming from your other apps.



We're describing Google's audio recorder here, but your phone probably has a built-in audio recording app even if you don't have a Pixel. Voice Recorder, for example, is Samsung's recording app.

Use a Third-Party Audio Recorder

What We Like Tons of free options.

Can record device audio and external audio. What We Don't Like You have to download the app.

Most show ads and hide features behind paywalls.

Most if not all Android devices should have a built-in method for recording audio, but there are other options. Head to the Play Store and do a search for audio recorders, and you'll find dozens of third-party apps that are no doubt similar to the one pre-installed on your phone.

Here are some of our favorites:

MyRecorder: Easily make a recording your ringtone, plus choose the recording quality, the format of the recording, and the encoder bitrate.

Easy Voice Recorder: Start recordings with a widget, turn on noise and echo suppression, pick which mic to use, and prevent your screen from locking during a recording.

Smart Voice Recorder: Super clean user interface. Can skip silence automatically.

Record Your Screen With Audio

What We Like Great for recording videos.

Built-in to your phone. What We Don't Like Overkill if you just need an audio recording.

You can only stop the recording, not pause it momentarily.

Another way to record audio on Android is to do so while recording video. When you record your screen, you have the option to record device audio and/or audio coming in through the microphone.

Use an External Recording Method

What We Like Ideal if you need to edit the audio on a computer. What We Don't Like Requires more than just your phone.

Adds steps if you need to share the audio from your phone.

If you have another device nearby that can record sound, you can put your Android device near it as it's playing audio and just use the other device to do the recording.

Audacity is one example of a desktop program perfect for this. All you need is a mic connected to your computer, which could come in the form of a headset, one that's attached to a webcam, or a plugged-in mic. Play the audio on your device, and use the record button in Audacity to capture the sound.