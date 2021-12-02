What to Know Open Start , select Power , and tap Restart .

, select , and tap . Alternatively, press Control+Alt+Delete , select Power , and tap Restart .

, select , and tap . If the laptop is frozen, press and hold the power button until the laptop turns off.

Rebooting a Lenovo laptop is often the first step in resolving both major and minor problems with the laptop. It's also necessary for finish a Windows update and install some software. This guide will teach you how to reboot a Lenovo laptop.

How to Reboot a Lenovo Laptop in Windows

The steps below will teach you to use Windows to and explain the best way to reboot a Lenovo laptop. It will initiate a Windows Update if one is available, finish installation of software, and properly close any open applications.

However, this method will not work if a full-screen application, or Windows itself, is frozen. The other methods in this guide may help if that's the case.

Select Start from the Windows taskbar. Tap Power. Select Restart.

Windows will close all open applications and restart. This can take several moments.

The Lenovo laptop may fail to reboot if open applications include unsaved data. You will see a screen listing the application that need to be closed before the laptop can reboot. Close all open applications and try again.

How to Reboot a Lenovo Laptop With Control+Alt+Delete

The Windows Start menu is the most common way to restart Windows, but it won't work if an application is frozen and blocking the Windows desktop. This method can resolve the problem.

Press the Control, Alt, and Delete keys simultaneously. The screen will turn blue and a menu of options will appear. Select the Power button in the lower right. Select Restart.

Windows will close all open applications and restart. This can result in loss of unsaved data, so it's best to save any files you have open, if possible.

How to Manually Reboot a Lenovo Laptop

You can manually reboot a Lenovo laptop by pressing and holding the power button for several seconds.



The location of the power button will vary. Most Lenovo laptops place the power button above the keyboard, while Lenovo 2-in-1 devices place the power button on the 2-in-1's right or left flank.

The laptop will turn off. Press the power button again to turn the laptop back on.

A manual reboot is not ideal because it will close all applications. This can result in the loss of unsaved data. Still, it may be your only option if the Lenovo laptop has crashed or is frozen.

Still Having Trouble? Try a Factory Reset

Rebooting a Lenovo laptop will often resolves issues such as frozen software and is important for installing new applications, but more serious problems may require a factory reset.

A factory reset will return the laptop to a like-new software configuration. It will also erase data from the Lenovo laptop. Our guide on how to factory reset a Lenovo laptop describes the process in detail.