Ready for Some Football? Watch Your Favorite NFL Teams Right on YouTube

Full NFL games are coming to YouTube next season thanks to a partnership between the National Football League and Google.

The NFL and YouTube just inked a multi-year deal that brings the exclusive rights to NFL Sunday Ticket games to sports fans through the video platform in the United States. These games will stream via paid YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channel subscriptions, so they're not available for just anyone with a web browser.

NFL

This starts with the 2023 NFL season and brings out-of-market regular-season games to viewers based on their locations. The NFL Sunday Ticket platform began in 1994 via DirecTV and gives US-based fans an easy way to follow their favorite teams, even if they've since moved away from their hometown.

"Through this expanded partnership with the NFL, viewers will now also be able to experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways through YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels," Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube, said in the press release. "We're excited to continue our work with the NFL to make YouTube a great place for sports lovers everywhere."

The NFL and YouTube say that new features and functionalities will be announced prior to the 2023 season and that the companies have also teamed up to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments like restaurants and bars.

The NFL and Google have been besties since 2015, when the sports league launched its first official YouTube channel. Since then, the NFL has specialized in original YouTube content like blooper reels, highlight reels, and the flagship series Gameday All-Access.