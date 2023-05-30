Razer’s New Hammerhead Earbuds Bring THX Quality Sound to All Your Devices

A new pair of wireless earbuds from Razer has been unveiled, offering functionality with a wide variety of gaming platforms and THX-quality audio.

Razer's Hammerhead series of earbuds are already well-regarded, but the company isn't stopping there. A new pair of earbuds—Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed—has been revealed, offering a true wireless audio setup that promises to work across a multitude of gaming platforms.

Each pair of Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed earbuds utilizes THX-certified audio—meaning what you hear is accurate to what the sound designers want you to hear. They also offer adjustable active noise cancellation for use when playing games or connected to a smartphone. The same applies to the earbuds' Do Not Disturb mode, which will silence notifications outside of what you're actively listening to, whether from achievements, incoming calls, or anything else.

The Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed earbuds are also compatible with most modern hardware—from PCs, Macs, and smartphones to the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. While this will be done through the included Bluetooth functionality most of the time, the set also comes with Razer's 2.4 GHz HyperSpeed Wireless Dongle that can plug in via USB. That way, you can wirelessly connect the earbuds to devices that don't necessarily support Bluetooth audio without sacrificing connection stability or audio fidelity.

You can buy your pair of Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed earbuds directly from Razer ( or Razer's brick-and-mortar stores and other authorized sellers) today, priced at $199.99. Each pair includes a wireless charging case (wish USB-C port) and the wireless dongle.