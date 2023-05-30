News > Smart & Connected Life Razer’s New Hammerhead Earbuds Bring THX Quality Sound to All Your Devices From PCs and smartphones to video game consoles and handhelds By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 30, 2023 01:16PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life AI & Everyday Life News A new pair of wireless earbuds from Razer has been unveiled, offering functionality with a wide variety of gaming platforms and THX-quality audio. Razer's Hammerhead series of earbuds are already well-regarded, but the company isn't stopping there. A new pair of earbuds—Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed—has been revealed, offering a true wireless audio setup that promises to work across a multitude of gaming platforms. Razer Each pair of Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed earbuds utilizes THX-certified audio—meaning what you hear is accurate to what the sound designers want you to hear. They also offer adjustable active noise cancellation for use when playing games or connected to a smartphone. The same applies to the earbuds' Do Not Disturb mode, which will silence notifications outside of what you're actively listening to, whether from achievements, incoming calls, or anything else. Razer The Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed earbuds are also compatible with most modern hardware—from PCs, Macs, and smartphones to the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. While this will be done through the included Bluetooth functionality most of the time, the set also comes with Razer's 2.4 GHz HyperSpeed Wireless Dongle that can plug in via USB. That way, you can wirelessly connect the earbuds to devices that don't necessarily support Bluetooth audio without sacrificing connection stability or audio fidelity. You can buy your pair of Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed earbuds directly from Razer ( or Razer's brick-and-mortar stores and other authorized sellers) today, priced at $199.99. Each pair includes a wireless charging case (wish USB-C port) and the wireless dongle. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit