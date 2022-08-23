News > Gaming Razer's New Gaming Mouse Includes Stunning Looks and Wireless Features Finally, a mouse that can keep up By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 23, 2022 12:39PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming PC gaming components are ever-shifting as new chipsets enter the market, but certain accessories like the standard mouse and keyboard combo remain virtually untouched, though some companies are shifting that perception. Enter Razer and its just-announced Basilisk V3 Pro gaming mouse. The company is calling it the "most advanced gaming mouse to date," and this may not be standard press release hyperbole. This thing is packed with features and includes a bright and gaming-centric design aesthetic. Razer First up, this is a wireless gaming mouse, which is notable as gamers prefer analog connections to reduce lag. Razer says the mouse is completely lag-free and perfect for “high-intensity, low-latency gaming,” with a complete resolution accuracy of 99.8 percent. The proprietary 30K optical sensor is equipped with plenty of AI-assisted bells and whistles, such as motion sync, smart tracking, and asymmetric cut-off, all of which Razer says are perfect for competitors looking for “the highest levels of play.” The smart tracking feature, for instance, auto-calibrates the mouse on different surfaces. "The Basilisk V3 Pro is our most feature-rich gaming mouse to date," said Chris Mitchell, Head of the PC Gaming Division at Razer. "Essentially, the Basilisk V3 Pro gives gamers every feature they could ever want and more customization options than ever before." Razer Speaking of customization, you will have plenty of options with the V3 Pro. The RGB lighting scheme is fully customizable, allowing users to choose from nearly 17 million colors and related lighting effects. All told, there are 11 programmable inputs, including the HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, allowing for a multitude of play styles. This mouse also allows for wireless quick-charging, though you have to purchase a dedicated charging dock for $70. Razer’s Basilisk V3 Pro gaming mouse costs $160 and is available at the company’s storefront starting today, with shipments to third-party vendors coming later in the month. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit