News > Gaming Razer’s New BlackShark V2 Pro Headset Boasts Clear Audio, Multi-Day Battery Life Along with passive noise reduction and a comfortable fit By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 27, 2023 01:09PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Razer has unveiled a new version (referred to as an "upgrade") of its popular BlackShark eSports gaming headset, dubbed the BlackShark V2 Pro. From mouses to laptops, Razer maintains a fairly consistent release schedule for various gaming hardware. Its newest offering, the BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset, continues that trend by iterating off its predecessor, the BlackShark V2 Special Edition. Razer Since this is a pair of headphones, the sound is obviously what Razer set out to improve the most significantly. The V2 Pro utilizes a detachable, unidirectional Super Wideband microphone for "pro-level voice quality," with a frequency response rate (i.e., reproducible sound range) between 100 Hz and 10 kHz. Audio output is also receiving plenty of attention, with Razer's 50mm audio drivers boasting powerful sound and a 2.4 GHz wireless connection for faster response times. The ear pads are made with noise-isolating memory foam for both comfort and quiet, and THX Spatial audio is supported to provide virtual surround sound. Razer The BlackShark V2 Pro also promises up to 70 hours of battery life on a single charge, supported by USB-C. And you aren't limited to using the headset with your PC, either, as it can also connect to PlayStations, mobile devices, and Android or iOS hardware using either Bluetooth 5.2 or Type A 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi. You can order the BlackShark V2 Pro starting today directly from Razer, in either black or white, priced at $199.99. A Six Siege Special Edition is also available from Razer for the same price (but is currently on sale for $129.99). Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit