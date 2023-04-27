Razer’s New BlackShark V2 Pro Headset Boasts Clear Audio, Multi-Day Battery Life

Razer has unveiled a new version (referred to as an "upgrade") of its popular BlackShark eSports gaming headset, dubbed the BlackShark V2 Pro.

From mouses to laptops, Razer maintains a fairly consistent release schedule for various gaming hardware. Its newest offering, the BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset, continues that trend by iterating off its predecessor, the BlackShark V2 Special Edition.

Razer

Since this is a pair of headphones, the sound is obviously what Razer set out to improve the most significantly. The V2 Pro utilizes a detachable, unidirectional Super Wideband microphone for "pro-level voice quality," with a frequency response rate (i.e., reproducible sound range) between 100 Hz and 10 kHz.

Audio output is also receiving plenty of attention, with Razer's 50mm audio drivers boasting powerful sound and a 2.4 GHz wireless connection for faster response times. The ear pads are made with noise-isolating memory foam for both comfort and quiet, and THX Spatial audio is supported to provide virtual surround sound.

Razer

The BlackShark V2 Pro also promises up to 70 hours of battery life on a single charge, supported by USB-C. And you aren't limited to using the headset with your PC, either, as it can also connect to PlayStations, mobile devices, and Android or iOS hardware using either Bluetooth 5.2 or Type A 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi.

You can order the BlackShark V2 Pro starting today directly from Razer, in either black or white, priced at $199.99. A Six Siege Special Edition is also available from Razer for the same price (but is currently on sale for $129.99).