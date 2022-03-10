News > Streaming Razer Reveals New Lapel Mic and Sound Mixer for Streamers Devices come with noise cancellation and a censor button By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 10, 2022 01:00PM EST Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Razer has revealed a new lapel microphone for remote IRL streaming and a compact sound mixing board that can serve as central control. According to Razer, the Seiren BT is a Bluetooth-enabled mic that goes right on your collar and comes with noise suppression to filter out outside noise for consistently clear audio. Then there's the Razer Audio Mixer, which allows streamers to control multiple audio channels while live in an easy-to-use fashion. Razer The Seiren's noise cancellation is powered by Razer's AI Mic feature, which gatekeeps how much outside interference is allowed on stream. It even comes with two windsocks to reduce annoying wind noise and audio popping. Other notable features include a Low Latency mode for an optimal connection while streaming and supporting a wide selection of phones. For the Audio Mixer, a key feature is its design. Even when small, soundboards are complex machines with lots of knobs and switches, which can be intimidating to use for first-timers. The Audio Mixer keeps things simple with a succinct form factor of a few switches and buttons that are clearly labeled and easy to understand. It even comes with a Bleep Button that lets you censor yourself and keep the stream free of profanity. Razer Streamers can also mix their mic input with three other channels for live adjustments, thanks to the 4-channel interface. Other features include support for XLR microphones and voice fading. Both devices are on sale now. The Seiren mic will run you $99.99, while the Audio Mixer costs $249.99. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit