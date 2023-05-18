Razer Launches a New Lineup of Gaming Speakers, Now With Spatial Audio Support

Razer has a new line of gaming speakers, offering a variety of features plus THX Spacial Audio support across the board.

This new Razer Nommo V2 line of speakers, an upgrade from the previous Nommo series, is designed for PC but also promises to work with your PlayStation, Switch, and smartphone or tablet. As explained in an announcement email by Razer's PC Gaming Division Head, Barrie Ooi, "The Nommo V2 line isn't just about listening—it's about fully experiencing and immersing oneself in the game."

Razer

Breaking from typical naming conventions, the Nommo V2 X is the most basic model in the new lineup. The set includes a pair of approximately 7-inch tall full-range speakers that can connect to your hardware via Bluetooth or USB-C to USB-A connection. Together they provide up to 96 dB of sound and can handle between 75 Hz and 20 kHz frequencies.

The Nommo V2 (no "X"), on the other hand, offers a similar pair of speakers in addition to a wired, down-firing (i.e., the sound comes through the bottom) 11.8-inch subwoofer. These speakers have one extra trick up their proverbial sleeves: They also manage between 40 Hz and 20 kHz frequencies, for better sound reproduction. Plus, they've got nifty built-in rear projection Chroma lighting.

Razer

If you want something a little bigger there's the Nommo V2 Pro, which utilizes the same 40 Hz to 20 kHz speakers as the regular V2, plus the rear projection lighting. But the Pro set replaces the wired subwoofer with a similarly-sized wireless one—for fewer placement restrictions and less hassle with wire management.

Both the Razer Nommo V2 (which includes a subwoofer) and Nommo V2 X are available now directly from Razer, priced at $299.99 and $149.99, respectively. Preorders for the Nommo V2 Pro (with wireless subwoofer) are also open today, priced at $449.99, with shipping expected to begin on Friday, June 2.