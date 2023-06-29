Razer’s New Cobra Pro Gaming Mouse Has 10 Customizable Controls and So Much More

This mouse is so customizable you'll be able to play any AAA gaming title and can even switch performance profiles mid-game.

Razer just introduced its Cobra line of gaming mouse peripherals, and these devices are packed with high-tech advancements.

The Razer Cobra line of mice boast an eye-pleasing symmetrical form factor and are built from the ground up with customization in mind. These mice feature seven buttons up top, two on the side, and one on the bottom, and each are customizable to suit your preferences. They can also store five memory profiles to swap between customization options on the fly. On top of that, the Cobra line integrates with Razer’s Hypershift feature, which temporarily ties a second set of functions to each button.

As for color, Razer has got you covered. The Cobra Pro features 11 individually addressable Chroma RGB zones, which, according to the company, is the most zones in its class. Razer says the color combinations are nearly endless, with more than 16 million colors to choose from, and that this feature integrates seamlessly with over 250 popular games. There’s even a smart dimming feature to conserve battery life during breaks.

Despite these features, the Cobra Pro is incredibly light, at just 77 grams (about 2.7 ounces). In addition to the Pro, there’s a standard Razer Cobra mouse that lacks some of the advanced customization options and requires a wired connection. Both versions are available to purchase now. The Cobra Pro will cost you $120, and the standard Cobra comes in at $40.