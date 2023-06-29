News > Computers Razer’s New Cobra Pro Gaming Mouse Has 10 Customizable Controls and So Much More Memory profiles, swappable customizations, 11 Chroma RGB zones, too By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 29, 2023 01:26PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming This mouse is so customizable you'll be able to play any AAA gaming title and can even switch performance profiles mid-game. Razer just introduced its Cobra line of gaming mouse peripherals, and these devices are packed with high-tech advancements. The Razer Cobra line of mice boast an eye-pleasing symmetrical form factor and are built from the ground up with customization in mind. These mice feature seven buttons up top, two on the side, and one on the bottom, and each are customizable to suit your preferences. They can also store five memory profiles to swap between customization options on the fly. On top of that, the Cobra line integrates with Razer’s Hypershift feature, which temporarily ties a second set of functions to each button. Razer As for color, Razer has got you covered. The Cobra Pro features 11 individually addressable Chroma RGB zones, which, according to the company, is the most zones in its class. Razer says the color combinations are nearly endless, with more than 16 million colors to choose from, and that this feature integrates seamlessly with over 250 popular games. There’s even a smart dimming feature to conserve battery life during breaks. Despite these features, the Cobra Pro is incredibly light, at just 77 grams (about 2.7 ounces). In addition to the Pro, there’s a standard Razer Cobra mouse that lacks some of the advanced customization options and requires a wired connection. Both versions are available to purchase now. The Cobra Pro will cost you $120, and the standard Cobra comes in at $40. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit