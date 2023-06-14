Razer’s Blade 14 Promises Extremely Powerful Gaming Laptop With Fancy Chipsets

This could be the gaming laptop that finally lets you dominate even the most intense PC games.

Razer just announced a refresh for its popular Blade 14 line of gaming laptops, and the specs are certainly impressive.

The new Blade 14 boasts AMD’s Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU with eight cores, 16 threads, and a 24MB cache. The basic model ships with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, but it’s upgradeable to the RTX 4070. That’s enough power for these laptops to handle even the most graphically-intensive AAA PC titles. There’s also 16GB of DDR5 RAM, upgradeable to 32GB, and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage.

Using a Razer Blade 14 laptop. Razer

As the name suggests, the Razer Blade 14 features a 14-inch QHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 240Hz refresh rate, allowing for smooth gameplay. Despite the beefy specs, this is still a portable laptop that clocks in at four pounds and has a width of 0.7 inches.

Other standout features include a pair of USB-C ports, a pair of USB-A ports, a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, and a battery that gets ten hours of use per charge, even when gaming.

However, these upgraded specs come with an upgraded price tag. The Razer Blade 14 starts at $2,400 for 16GB of RAM and the RTX 4060 GPU. Going for the RTX 4070 ups the cost to $2,700 to $2,800, depending on how much RAM you want.

The laptops are available to purchase right now in both black and white. As a bonus to lure in consumers, Razer is also throwing in a limited-edition Chroma Joyplot Razer Skin.