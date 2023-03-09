News > Smart & Connected Life Raspberry Pi’s Nifty New Camera Is Built to Capture Rapid Motion Footage Available now for $50 By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on March 9, 2023 11:32AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming The Raspberry Pi Foundation just announced a new camera, showing that the company makes more than just small single-board computers. The Global Shutter Camera is designed to capture high-motion footage without any noticeable artifacts. The company says this makes it a great fit for sports photography, wildlife photography, and multiple industrial applications, among other tasks. This is also just a decent camera with a good sensor, so it is appropriate for everyday use. The Raspberry Pi Foundation Fast motion is always tricky for standard cameras, as the footage starts to degrade with the introduction of visual artifacts when the shutter opens and closes. Even if these artifacts are not noticeable by the human eye, they could muck up the post-processing phase later on via apps and photo-editing programs. The Global Shutter Camera gets around this issue by affixing a sensor to the shutter that detects fast motion, downsampling the images to reduce or even eliminate visual artifacts. The end result? Perfectly useable footage of unique scenarios like guitar strings vibrating after being plucked. Beyond the shutter tech, the Global Shutter Camera is equipped with a Sony IMX296 sensor, high-grade mount-ready metalwork, and boasts compatibility with a wide variety of camera lenses available via Raspberry Pi or through approved resellers. The camera easily integrates with any Raspberry Pi system that has a CSI connector. You will have to update the OS, however, to access advanced features. The Global Shutter Camera costs $50 and is available right now. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit