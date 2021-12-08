RadPower RadCity 5 Plus Review

The RadCity 5 Plus is a capable and powerful electric bike for commuters who need to haul some cargo.

RadCity provided us with a review unit for one of our writers to test. Read on for their full take.

The RadPower RadCity 5 is a mid-range electric city bike available for $1,799. Offering a powerful hub motor and many standard features, it will appeal to riders who want a relaxed, capable ebike that can haul groceries without a big impact on performance.

Design: Handsome and utilitarian

I like the RadCity 5’s look. It’s a handsome and utilitarian machine. The beefy rear rack, squared-off battery pack, and unassuming charcoal color create an impression of strength and reliability.

The RadCity 5 comes with the rear rack, headlamp, tail lamp, fenders, and pedals included. This is the bike’s only configuration: additional accessories are available but sold separately. It’s great to see these features included.

Lifewire / Matthew S. Smith

This bike comes in just one size. The seat and handlebars are both adjustable to accommodate different riders. RadCity says it will fit riders between 5’ 4” and 6’ 5”. I’m 6’ 1” and found the bike comfortable.

It’s a hefty beast at 65 pounds, more than any single-seat ebike I’ve tried in 2021. Lifting the bike up on a curb or up steps is a chore. Even lifting the bike to turn it around in a tight space, like a single-car garage, is awkward.

This is worth considering if you have issues with back or joint pain. My knees aren’t the best, and I wouldn’t be eager to haul this bike up a few stairs.

Performance: Built with power

The bike is powered by a 750-watt hub motor connected to a 7-speed Shimano Altus drivetrain. This defines the bike’s character. The RadCity 5, like a truck or SUV, is more about power, torque, and acceleration than elegance, refinement, or agility.

The bike’s weight, wide handlebars, and relaxed seating position make for a leisurely experience.

This bike has grunt. The hub motor quickly responds to pedal movement and, at its top speed assist setting of five, will soon send you flying down the road at the bike’s maximum pedal-assisted speed of 20 miles per hour (any speed beyond that is up to you). A twist throttle provides on-demand access to torque.

Lifewire / Matthew S. Smith

However, this is not a bike for thrill-seekers. Its power is useful for hauling groceries home in comfort, not hauling yourself down a bike path at breakneck speed. The bike’s weight, wide handlebars, and relaxed seating position make for a leisurely experience.

I wasn’t impressed by the brakes. The front and rear 180mm hydraulic discs are adequate on flat terrain but overmatched on downhill slopes and at high speeds. Coming to a halt in a hurry requires a mighty squeeze of the levers.

Battery Life: Great for quick commutes

The RadCity 5 has a 48-volt, 14 amp-hour battery, which works out to 672 watt-hours. That’s a large battery for an electric bike in the RadCity’s price range. RadPower promises up to 50 miles on a charge.

If your commute is flat, and you don’t have an excessive need for speed, the battery will provide several days of use.

Lifewire / Matthew S. Smith

That proved true. My longest ride was just over 25 miles, during which I flipped the motor-assist level between two and three, and the battery still had well over half its charge left when I returned.

Most commutes are ten miles or less. If your commute is flat, and you don’t have an excessive need for speed, the battery will provide several days of use before it needs to be charged. Riders who frequently top-up can easily handle unexpected errands without worrying about range.

What’s New: A fresh look

The RadCity 5 Plus has a more attractive look and better LCD display than RadPower’s older RadCity 4, which is available for $1,499. The two bikes are similar in power, weight, and standard features.



Lifewire / Matthew S. Smith

Price: It adds up

The RadPower RadCity 5 Plus starts at $1,799. The model I tested came with several accessories, including an $89 front basket and a $19 cell phone clip. RadPower offers a variety of utilitarian optional upgrades such as mirrors, baskets, and wheel locks.

RadPower RadCity 5 vs. Aventon Level

Dozens of bikes compete with the RadPower RadCity 5, but the Aventon Level is the most notable.

The Level lacks lights in its standard configuration but has a higher maximum pedal-assist speed of 28 miles per hour. It’s available in three different frame sizes and has a short, straight handlebar configuration that’s more agile yet less relaxed. The two bikes are similar in price, power, weight, and battery capacity.



Final Verdict A capable mid-range electric bike. RadPower’s RadCity 5 Plus is great for long commutes or hauling cargo. It has ample power and a relaxed ride. Just avoid carrying its bulky frame up a flight of stairs.