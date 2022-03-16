News > Internet & Security Low-Income Customers Can Now Get Free Verizon Fiber Discounts on other services are also available By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 16, 2022 10:55AM EDT Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Verizon has announced that customers who qualify for the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) are eligible to receive free Fios internet. According to Verizon, this includes high-speed internet starting at 200Mbps with no data caps, no contracts, no extra fees, and no need to pay for a router. It's essentially a new option for Fios Forward, which gives discounts to households using government assistance programs. Discounts are also an option for several other Verizon data plans like 5G Home, LTE Home, and HSI/DSL. Maskot / Getty Images ACP eligibility is a big factor for Verizon's new program, requiring a household income less than 200% of the 2022 Federal Poverty Guidelines or current use of other assistance programs. So, for example, a 3-person home in the lower 48 states making less than $46k, or if someone in the household already using Medicaid or SNAP (or other programs). Images By Tang Ming Tung / Getty Images In addition to ACP approval, the other necessary step is to either already have a Verizon Fios Mix & Match plan or to sign up for/switch over to one. After the service is set up, you can call or sign into Verizon's website to apply for the ACP subsidy. Though it's important to note that Fios isn't available in all areas, which means even if you qualify, you might not be able to sign up just yet. Free and discounted Fios internet is available for qualifying ACP customers now at 300Mbps (free), 500Mbps ($24.99/month), and Gigabit Connection ($49.99/month). Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit