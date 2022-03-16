Verizon has announced that customers who qualify for the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) are eligible to receive free Fios internet.

According to Verizon, this includes high-speed internet starting at 200Mbps with no data caps, no contracts, no extra fees, and no need to pay for a router. It's essentially a new option for Fios Forward, which gives discounts to households using government assistance programs. Discounts are also an option for several other Verizon data plans like 5G Home, LTE Home, and HSI/DSL.

ACP eligibility is a big factor for Verizon's new program, requiring a household income less than 200% of the 2022 Federal Poverty Guidelines or current use of other assistance programs. So, for example, a 3-person home in the lower 48 states making less than $46k, or if someone in the household already using Medicaid or SNAP (or other programs).

In addition to ACP approval, the other necessary step is to either already have a Verizon Fios Mix & Match plan or to sign up for/switch over to one. After the service is set up, you can call or sign into Verizon's website to apply for the ACP subsidy. Though it's important to note that Fios isn't available in all areas, which means even if you qualify, you might not be able to sign up just yet.

Free and discounted Fios internet is available for qualifying ACP customers now at 300Mbps (free), 500Mbps ($24.99/month), and Gigabit Connection ($49.99/month).